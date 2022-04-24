ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Hundreds recreate 1932 demo over ‘barrier’ to countryside for people of colour

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gua88_0fInysFl00

Hundreds of people have recreated a 1932 protest calling for the “massive barrier “to the countryside for people of colour to end.

The Right to Roam campaign is celebrating the 90th anniversary of when hundreds of activists trespassed on Kinder Scout in the Peak District to demonstrate against being denied access to areas of open country in England and Wales.

Campaigners from Kinder in Colour said around 500 people attended a walk close to Edale in the Peak District, Derbyshire , on Sunday afternoon.

A “ceremony” looking to connect people of colour to the countryside took place, along with a number of speeches during the three-hour hike.

Attendee Sam Siva told the PA news agency: “This has been a coming together to celebrate the anniversary and highlight the massive barriers in front of people of colour to the countryside.

“People of colour are often made to feel isolated or not made welcome, so we’ve tried to connect to the country by hiring coaches and bringing people over here.

“I think this is about ensuring people are given opportunities to engage with nature and the country, we need more conversations about this topic.”

The organiser said that despite making up 13% of the UK population, black people and people of colour (BPOC) make up only 1% of visitors to national parks, adding that just 39% of people from BPOC backgrounds live within a five-minute walk to green spaces compared with 58% of white people.

Although the Countryside and Rights of Way (CRoW) Act 2000 gives a legal right of public access to mountains, moorland, heaths, commons and the English coastal path, campaigners have asked for it to be extended to cover rivers, woods and green belt land.

The trespass comes in response to the Government’s shelving of the “right to roam” report.

Currently 92% of England’s land is privately owned and not available to access, according to Caroline Lucas , MP for Brighton Pavilion.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow said on Thursday that there were no plans to release the review, which Ms Lucas said was “profoundly disappointing”.

The review, headed by Lord Agnew, had included a potential expansion of the much-fought-over “right to roam”, which campaigners fear will not now go ahead.

Another protester who attended, said: “We only have access to 8%. of accessible land or a nobody wants to trample over crops, the land is in the countryside. We only have 8% now, and that’s the best it’s ever been.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Haverfordwest: Seventeen skeletons found at shopping centre dig

The remains of 17 bodies have been found by archaeologists excavating a site in the heart of a shopping centre. The Dyfed Archaeological team believe they were burials linked with the medieval Friary of St Saviours. The exploration in Haverfordwest followed plans to redevelop the site. This led to archaeologists...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Pow
Person
Caroline Lucas
Daily Mail

Waving a Nazi flag or showing memorabilia bearing swastikas will FINALLY be made illegal as far-right groups grow across Australia

Waving a Nazi flag or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas will be criminalised in NSW with the state government preparing laws to ban the hateful symbol. Attorney-General Mark Speakman has indicated the government is committed to introducing its own bill to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols in order to 'provide an additional safeguard to the existing protections in NSW against vilifying conduct'.
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#England And Wales#White People#Racism#Kinder Scout#Edale#England 8
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Ancient Roman bust of a woman unearthed alongside those of 'her husband and child' in HS2 dig is cleaned to reveal remarkable new details such as tear ducts, curved lips and an intricate hairstyle

Three Ancient Roman busts that were found under the site of a Norman church in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, are being cleaned up to reveal their delicate facial features. Archaeologists for the HS2 railway uncovered the three stone busts beneath the ruins of the old St Mary's church, which was demolished...
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

622K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy