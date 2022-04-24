ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Welcome Home: Cove Canyon townhome in perfect location

By TownLift // Julie Snyder, INHABIT Park City Summit Sotheby's
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Khas_0fInymCd00

PARK CITY, Utah. – Located between Kimball Junction and the Canyons-side of Park City Mountain and an under-10-minute drive to Main Street, lies Cove Canyon and this wonderfully situated townhome . This neighborhood provides easy access to all of the surrounding resorts, endless hiking trails, Main Street, and restaurants and shopping.

This 3-bedroom and 2.5-bathrooms home is bathed in natural light and provides ample space on every level.

Its open floor plan seamlessly connects the kitchen, dry bar, dining, and family room. The kitchen features updated appliances, granite countertops, and tons of space for the home chef. The main floor also has a large wrap-around deck off of the family room; a perfect spot for entertaining friends and family, while taking in the mountainous views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179dqn_0fInymCd00
The master bath was redesigned with a custom walk-in shower and closet.

Upstairs is a gorgeous primary suite that boasts vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a spacious updated master bathroom. The bathroom has a bright and airy feel with the custom-designed open concept shower. Enjoy a quiet morning on the private patio with a book and coffee in hand.

Downstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, laundry room, and storage space. The bedrooms share a bathroom and the lower level is a perfect place for guests to have their private space. On the lower level patio, you will find a hot tub for some relaxation time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chiAg_0fInymCd00
These views never get old from the large patio off the living room.

Additionally, this townhome is part of Sun Peak Clubhouse, which includes a pool, tennis court, pickleball courts, and clubhouse. Not to mention direct access to the multi-use Millennium trail. You don’t want to miss out on this townhome, it’s perfect for a full-time residence, a vacation home, or a long-term investment property with a 1-month minimum, AKA no in-and-out nightly visitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374KoN_0fInymCd00


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Ciara & Russell Wilson Sell $36 Million Bellevue Waterfront Estate With Major Athletic Amenities

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are on the move and headed to Denver after the NFL was traded to the Broncos. Their Bellevue, Washington waterfront home, which includes two parcels of land, is on the market for $36 million. There are 1.86 acres of land and a magnificent 11,104-square-foot residence with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
BELLEVUE, WA
CNBC

Inside the $87 million hilltop palace for sale in Beverly Hills

Perched approximately 200 meters (650 feet) above Beverly Hills, California, is a European-flavored residence that recently hit the market for $87 million. Past its gates, a 700-foot private drive hugs the mountainside as it leads up a steep incline to reveal a dramatic, 7.8-acre estate. "For a person who likes...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Business
Park City, UT
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Millennium Park#Home Chef#Townhome#Canyons#Housing List
UPI News

Windstorm covers Utah city in tumbleweeds

April 21 (UPI) -- Residents of a Utah city are dealing with an influx of tumbleweeds after recent winds -- and some have managed to turn the nuisance into profit. Locals in Eagle Mountain said their homes, yards and streets were covered in tumbleweeds brought into the city by a Tuesday windstorm.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
domino

A Framed-Out IKEA Closet System Makes Room for Tiktok Dances in This Tween’s Bedroom

When Judith Achumba-Wöllenstein remembered that her then 9-year-old brother-in-law had a birthday coming up, the founder of Atelier Akuko did what any interior designer would do: She planned a bedroom makeover as a gift. For her, the renovation was a no-brainer. Harry was situated in what was originally his father’s office in the family’s home in Manchester, England, a small, dark room that only fit a raised bed and small dresser. It also lacked color and a functional furniture arrangement—hardly the kind of space a growing tween needs. Luckily for Harry, his sister-in-law has a master’s degree in the psychology of fashion, which gives her a solid understanding of color and how the human mind (including those belonging to 9-year-olds) interacts with various hues.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KUTV

New minky blanket store to open in American Fork

KUTV — Get your cozy on!. Aspyn Grove is opening a new location in American Fork at 767 Grassland Drive, American Fork!. The grand opening will be Saturday, April 30th at 10:00 AM. Head over to the new store for minky blankets, robes, comfy clothes, stuffies, scrunchies, raw fabric,...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Gray Builder-Grade Bathroom Gets a Luxe-Looking Overhaul for $5,300

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For Megan Anderson and her husband, Tim, it meant they finally needed to do something about their basement bathroom. “The bathroom rarely got used the first three years we lived in the house, but since we added a home office in the basement, it now gets used almost daily,” Megan explains. Their kids’ playroom is also nearby, and guests use the bathroom when they stay overnight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC4

Swing dance venue opening in Northern Utah

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Among all of the fun things to do in Northern Utah, swing dancing is about to be added to the list.  Heart of Country Swing is excited to expand from its base in St. George to Lehi. The location’s grand opening will be held on April 26 from 7 p.m. to […]
LEHI, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy