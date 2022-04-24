Welcome Home: Cove Canyon townhome in perfect location

PARK CITY, Utah. – Located between Kimball Junction and the Canyons-side of Park City Mountain and an under-10-minute drive to Main Street, lies Cove Canyon and this wonderfully situated townhome . This neighborhood provides easy access to all of the surrounding resorts, endless hiking trails, Main Street, and restaurants and shopping.

This 3-bedroom and 2.5-bathrooms home is bathed in natural light and provides ample space on every level.

Its open floor plan seamlessly connects the kitchen, dry bar, dining, and family room. The kitchen features updated appliances, granite countertops, and tons of space for the home chef. The main floor also has a large wrap-around deck off of the family room; a perfect spot for entertaining friends and family, while taking in the mountainous views.

Upstairs is a gorgeous primary suite that boasts vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a spacious updated master bathroom. The bathroom has a bright and airy feel with the custom-designed open concept shower. Enjoy a quiet morning on the private patio with a book and coffee in hand.

Downstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, laundry room, and storage space. The bedrooms share a bathroom and the lower level is a perfect place for guests to have their private space. On the lower level patio, you will find a hot tub for some relaxation time.

Additionally, this townhome is part of Sun Peak Clubhouse, which includes a pool, tennis court, pickleball courts, and clubhouse. Not to mention direct access to the multi-use Millennium trail. You don’t want to miss out on this townhome, it’s perfect for a full-time residence, a vacation home, or a long-term investment property with a 1-month minimum, AKA no in-and-out nightly visitors.

