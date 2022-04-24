ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Final Fort Worth-area high school softball rankings (4/24): Boswell, Aledo end at No. 1

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Here is a look at the updated Fort Worth-area softball rankings for April 24, 2022.

Send any corrections to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Class 6A

1. Boswell (26-3, Previous 1)

2. Mansfield Lake Ridge (21-6, Previous 2)

3. Keller (18-10, Previous 3)

4. Weatherford (20-8, Previous 5)

5. Mansfield (19-10-1, Previous 7)

6. Keller Timber Creek (14-14, Previous 10)

7. Byron Nelson (18-10, Previous 6)

8. FW Paschal (18-10, Previous 8)

9. Arlington Martin (16-8, Previous 9)

10. Southlake Carroll (15-15-2, Previous N/A)

Class 5A

1. Aledo (23-2, Previous 1)

2. Colleyville Heritage (24-3, Previous 3)

3. Justin Northwest (22-7, Previous 2)

4. Richland (20-7-1, Previous 4)

5. Burleson Centennial (23-7, Previous 6)

6. Mansfield Legacy (20-6, Previous 5)

7. Joshua (17-6-1, Previous 9)

8. Burleson (19-7-1, Previous 7)

9. Brewer (15-6-2, Previous 8)

10. Azle (15-11-1, Previous 10)

Class 4A/Others

1. Grandview (26-3, Previous 1)

2. Grapevine Faith (18-2, Previous 3)

3. Godley (19-6-1, Previous 4)

4. Glen Rose (21-4, Previous 5)

5. Alvarado (21-5-1, Previous 2)

6. Argyle (20-7-2, Previous 6)

7. Kennedale (18-4, Previous N/A)

8. Nolan Catholic (16-3, Previous 7)

9. Midlothian Heritage (15-12-1, Previous 8)

10. Tolar (16-3, Previous 9)

