Final Fort Worth-area high school softball rankings (4/24): Boswell, Aledo end at No. 1
Here is a look at the updated Fort Worth-area softball rankings for April 24, 2022.
Send any corrections to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Class 6A
1. Boswell (26-3, Previous 1)
2. Mansfield Lake Ridge (21-6, Previous 2)
3. Keller (18-10, Previous 3)
4. Weatherford (20-8, Previous 5)
5. Mansfield (19-10-1, Previous 7)
6. Keller Timber Creek (14-14, Previous 10)
7. Byron Nelson (18-10, Previous 6)
8. FW Paschal (18-10, Previous 8)
9. Arlington Martin (16-8, Previous 9)
10. Southlake Carroll (15-15-2, Previous N/A)
Class 5A
1. Aledo (23-2, Previous 1)
2. Colleyville Heritage (24-3, Previous 3)
3. Justin Northwest (22-7, Previous 2)
4. Richland (20-7-1, Previous 4)
5. Burleson Centennial (23-7, Previous 6)
6. Mansfield Legacy (20-6, Previous 5)
7. Joshua (17-6-1, Previous 9)
8. Burleson (19-7-1, Previous 7)
9. Brewer (15-6-2, Previous 8)
10. Azle (15-11-1, Previous 10)
Class 4A/Others
1. Grandview (26-3, Previous 1)
2. Grapevine Faith (18-2, Previous 3)
3. Godley (19-6-1, Previous 4)
4. Glen Rose (21-4, Previous 5)
5. Alvarado (21-5-1, Previous 2)
6. Argyle (20-7-2, Previous 6)
7. Kennedale (18-4, Previous N/A)
8. Nolan Catholic (16-3, Previous 7)
9. Midlothian Heritage (15-12-1, Previous 8)
10. Tolar (16-3, Previous 9)
