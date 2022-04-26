ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walland, TN

Model Paulina Gretzky shares behind-the-scenes photos from her luxury wedding to professional golfer Dustin Johnson

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkIg1_0fInyifj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ESAE_0fInyifj00
Pro golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, married over the weekend.

Warren Little/Getty Images

  • Professional golfer Dustin Johnson, 37, and model Paulina Gretzky, 33, married on Saturday.
  • The couple, who share two children, had their wedding at luxury resort Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.
  • Gretzky shared the wedding festivities including a private plane ride and dinner party on Instagram.

Professional golfer Dustin Johnson and model Paulina Gretzky married on Saturday.

Johnson, 37, and Gretzky, 33, had their wedding ceremony at Blackberry Farm, a luxury hotel and resort in Walland, Tennessee, outside of Knoxville, publications including the Daily Mail and Yahoo! Entertainment reported.

The Daily Mail reported that Gretzky wore a Vera Wang dress she purchased in New York City, and published photos that appear to have been taken during the ceremony in a tent on the grounds of the resort, located in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Johnson and Gretzky, who is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, got engaged in August 2013 after dating for seven months. They met in 2009 .

The wedding festivities began on Thursday with a private plane ride and dinner

On Thursday, Gretzky took a private plane to the venue alongside her sister-in-law, Sara Gretzky, and a friend, as shown in her Instagram Stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6xIo_0fInyifj00
Paulina Gretzky shared photos of herself getting ready for her wedding to Dustin Johnson.

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

"Going to the chapel," the model wrote in one Instagram Stories post.

While Gretzky showed off the expansive wedding venue in one post on her Instagram Stories, she revealed in another that the newlywed couple had specially monogrammed golf carts and a flower wreath adorning the roof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ncrV_0fInyifj00
The couple had monogrammed golf carts and custom-made cookies.

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

According to other posts on Gretzky's Instagram Stories, the couple had custom-made cookies modeled after their faces, as well as cookies cut into a wedding ring, Champagne bottle, and golf cart.

Later on Thursday, Gretzky shared a video of makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic — owner of Makeup by Mario — completing her look for the evening. Dedivanovic has previously worked with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

Gretzky then shared a video of a dinner captioned "family night." The dining experience — organized by YSD Events, according to Gretzky's video — featured hanging light fixtures, plants, and gold-accented silverware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CpN7_0fInyifj00
Paulina Gretzky had her makeup done by Mario Dedivanovic.

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Gretzky also shared a few snaps from the event with the couple's sons, Tatum, 7, and River, 4; Tatum was born in January 2015 , and River in June 2017. The photos included their wedding date on the bottom: 04.23.2022.

The next day, on Friday, Gretzky hosted a luncheon for some of her close friends in Blackberry Farm's boathouse overlooking the Old Walland Pond, according to the Daily Mail , which reported that the building was adorned with pink flowers and disco balls. Gretzky doesn't appear to have posted any photos or videos of this event to her Instagram Stories.

Gretzky appeared to attend brunch with friends on Friday in a gazebo adorned with flowers and disco balls

Gretzky and a large group of friends gathered for a pre-wedding brunch that included wine and a charcuterie board on Friday, according to her Instagram. Mail Online reported that the guests were at Blackberry Farm's boathouse on Old Walland Pond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRaWq_0fInyifj00
Paulina Gretzky dined with friends ahead of the wedding ceremony

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram Stories

The space was revamped with pink flowers placed along the archways and several disco balls. A large "P" and "D" were placed outside the venue to mark the couple's upcoming nuptials.

Later that day, Gretzky shared an Instagram post with hairstylists Sierra Kener and Riawna Capri as they touched up her updo.

Johnson wrote Gretzky a handwritten note before their wedding

Although Gretzky didn't immediately post any glimpses into the actual wedding ceremony, on Saturday, she shared a handwritten note from Johnson.

"Paulina, you are the love of my life. I'm counting the seconds until I marry you, " Johnson wrote in the letter. "I love you to the moon and back."

Gretzky later revealed that she wore a custom wedding gown designed by Vera Wang HAUTE that featured hand-beaded crystals and a plunging neckline. She also wore a charmeuse gown designed by Vera Wang with crystal straps for the welcoming party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoskJ_0fInyifj00
Dustin Johnson wrote Paulina Gretzky a handwritten note.

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

There were flowers galore at the wedding ceremony, and Kid Rock performed during the event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcYLN_0fInyifj00
Kid Rock performed a Chris Stapleton song during the wedding ceremony.

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Pictures shared by Gretzky on Instagram showed the wedding venue covered in white rose bouquets. In a separate video, Gretzky revealed that Kid Rock performed at the ceremony and sang a rendition of Chris Stapleton's "Joy of My Life."

"You are the joy of my life," Gretzky wrote on Instagram, tagging Johnson in the video caption.

Representatives for Johnson and Gretzky did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Hello Magazine

Tiger Woods actually met rumoured fiancée Erica Herman years ago – inside relationship

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 46, has returned to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just over one year after he was involved in a horror car crash. As well as his two children Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13, the 15-time major champion's girlfriend of five years Erica Herman is likely rooting for his success. But who is Erica and how did they meet? Here's everything we know about Tiger's current partner and his dating history…
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Daily Mail

'Most beautiful family addition': Sarah Palin celebrates birth of her EIGHTH grandchild as daughter Willow and her husband Ricky welcome their third baby, a son named Pace Banner

Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
