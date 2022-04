Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent his congratulations to Emmanuel Macron following the French leader’s election victory.“I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and wellbeing,” Mr Putin said in a Telegram message to Mr Macron, according to a statement from the Kremlin.Mr Macron beat far-right challenger Marine Le Pen on Sunday to secure a second term as French president.He has been one of the few leaders to speak consistently to Mr Putin since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.The message from Moscow came hours after Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, took...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO