SAN FRANCISCO -- Coming into Sunday's Game 4 matchup for the Warriors against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, a sweep seemed in the bag. The Nuggets gave the Warriors everything they had in Game 3, but Golden State was just too good in the end. Denver gave a valiant effort, though it sure felt they could cancel any plans they had back in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO