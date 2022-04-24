Car rests at 45-degree angle after PA crash
DUQUESNE, Pa. (WJW) — A car rested at what looks like a perfect 45-degree angle after a crash in Pennsylvania late Sunday morning.
Crews arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m. on Miller Avenue in the city of Duquesne to find the driver unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the West Mifflin #2 Volunteer Fire Company.
Officials say the vehicle had lost control and crashed into a guy-wire.
A tow company arrived around noon to begin removing the car. The scene was clear by 12:30 p.m.
