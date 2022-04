Maggie Mulligan said her dogs could sense the panic as she and her husband packed them up and fled a fast-moving wildfire barreling toward their home in northeast New Mexico as they agonized over having to leave their horses behind.“We don’t know what’s next,” she said. “We don’t know if we can go back to the horses.”Mulligan and her husband, Bill Gombas, 67, were among the anxious residents who hurriedly packed up and evacuated their homes Friday ahead of ominous western wildfires fueled by tinder-dry conditions and ferocious winds.More than 1,600 firefighters were battling nine different large fires in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO