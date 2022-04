A passenger was killed Tuesday morning when two vehicles collided while entering a toll plaza on the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey, according to police. The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. when a Ford F150 pickup truck was struck from behind by a Freightliner truck pulling a flatbed trailer southbound as both vehicles entered the toll plaza at the southern end of the turnpike in Carneys Point Township, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.

