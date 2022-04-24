Witness assistance program celebrates Crime Victims' Rights Week

A candlelight vigil is one of the events scheduled during National Crime Victims' Week in Albany and Dougherty County. File Photo

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Victim Witness Assistance office, a unit of the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Division, will celebrate National Crime Victim’s Rights Week through Saturday, with several events planned the first half of the week, including a proclamation presentation, Memorial Garden Ceremony, and Candlelight Vigil.

The week will kick off with a proclamation presentation on Monday beginning at 1 p.m., in front of the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue in downtown Albany. During the presentation, city of Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas and Dougherty County District Attorney, Greg Edwards will serve as guest speakers.

A Memorial Garden will be set up outside the front of the Dougherty County Judicial Building on Tuesday at 10 a.m. honoring victims who lost their lives. The recognition week will conclude on Thursday at 6 p.m. with a Candlelight Vigil on the patio in front of the Government Center, with a presentation provided by Guest Speaker Cathy Cody.

Participants to all events may be required to maintain social distancing and wear masks, as needed, to align with COVID-19 guidelines. For additional information, contact Dougherty County Victim Witness Assistance at (229) 438-3985.