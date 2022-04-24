ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Witness assistance program celebrates Crime Victims' Rights Week

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvuQk_0fInvhFr00
A candlelight vigil is one of the events scheduled during National Crime Victims' Week in Albany and Dougherty County. File Photo

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Victim Witness Assistance office, a unit of the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Division, will celebrate National Crime Victim’s Rights Week through Saturday, with several events planned the first half of the week, including a proclamation presentation, Memorial Garden Ceremony, and Candlelight Vigil.

The week will kick off with a proclamation presentation on Monday beginning at 1 p.m., in front of the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue in downtown Albany. During the presentation, city of Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas and Dougherty County District Attorney, Greg Edwards will serve as guest speakers.

A Memorial Garden will be set up outside the front of the Dougherty County Judicial Building on Tuesday at 10 a.m. honoring victims who lost their lives. The recognition week will conclude on Thursday at 6 p.m. with a Candlelight Vigil on the patio in front of the Government Center, with a presentation provided by Guest Speaker Cathy Cody.

Participants to all events may be required to maintain social distancing and wear masks, as needed, to align with COVID-19 guidelines. For additional information, contact Dougherty County Victim Witness Assistance at (229) 438-3985.

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Crime Victims Memorial On Display In Downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany’s Victims Witness Assistance is showing its support for crime victims and their families by placing a memorial garden downtown for all to see. Lisa Collins, a Victim’s Advocate and one of the organizers of the event said it’s important to remember those who were lost to violence.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. planning for tennis center at former armory site

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is looking at the old National Guard armory for their new tennis center. About one year ago, they were considering Tift Park. Dougherty County is now considering working with the City of Albany. On Monday, the recreation committee met to talk about where they’re...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia postal worker confesses to fraudulently applying for and receiving $230,000 in veteran benefits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia postal worker confessed to withholding information concerning his employment with the U.S. Postal Service when applying for and receiving pension benefits from the Veterans Benefits Administration, an agency under the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). Sanford Lamar Edwards, 50, from Crawfordville, Georgia, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to […]
CRAWFORDVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

4 charged in COVID relief fraud schemes, face up to 30 years in prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people were charged in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes for misusing funds granted through government COVID relief programs. Three pleaded guilty already and face up to 30 years in prison along with fines, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Congress approved significant funding to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dougherty County, GA
Albany, GA
Government
Dougherty County, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

Gov. Kemp signs new bills to crack down on crime in Georgia

ATLANTA — Surrounded by dozens of law enforcement officers from across the state, Gov. Brian Kemp signed seven bills into law on Monday all focused on supporting the recruitment of officers and creating tougher punishments for criminals. “Public safety is the number one responsibility of the government….and the rise...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

City of Albany launch drawing to encourage online portal payments

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is launching a new initiative called “Push to Portal” to encourage Albany Utilities customers to pay their bills through the online portal. Starting May 1, any customer who pays their bill on time through the online portal will be entered...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Woman charged with Dougherty Co. insurance fraud

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is facing several charges related to insurance fraud stemming from an investigation that started last year, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud in connection with a Dougherty County...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Division
Albany Herald

SHELLEY SPIRES: Celebrating the life of Mirian Worthy

Last week we received word that Mirian Worthy, one of Albany Area Primary Health Care’s founder, had passed away on April 6. Our hearts are heavy at this news. We have lost one of the region’s first true “trailblazers” when it came to expanding health care to serve more residents and bringing critical services to southwest Georgia. She was a force for good and a shining example of the principles that formed our organization.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Flint RiverQuarium co-hosts waters conference

ALBANY — This week the Flint RiverQuarium is partnering with the ASU Water Policy & Planning Center, the Jones Center at Ichuaway, Albany State University, the Auburn University College of Agriculture, and Flint Riverkeeper to co-host the 2022 ACF Waters Conference. The gathering will bring together scientists, technical analysts, and other practitioners to share information important for the management of shared resources in the Apalachicola-Flint-Chattahoochee River Basin.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Coroner's internship program helps Albany State students launch careers in forensic science

ALBANY — Tomorrow’s forensic scientists, crime scene investigators and morticians are getting hands-on experience through the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office. Students from Albany State University are able to accompany Coroner Michael Fowler to crime scenes, the morgue and to the local hospital to see what real-world experiences they may face after graduating from the university’s forensic science program.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Albany Herald

Merry Acres neighbors oppose rezoning request

ALBANY — The opposition to a rezoning request at 1820 Dawson Road that would allow Land of Little People Day Care to expand its business model to care for as many as 40 young children has nothing to do with the business, some of the individuals in the Merry Acres neighborhood who oppose the request insist.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

UGA law school honors four individuals for their service

ATHENS — The University of Georgia School of Law honored four individuals for their service during the school’s recent Awards Dinner at the State Botanical Gardens of Georgia, including former Albany State University staff member Nyota Tucker, who served as university council and as the university’s chief of staff before retiring in 2016..
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tift Co. seeing uptick of child violence

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton Police are looking for the person who shot two teenagers outside Charles Spencer Elementary School on Friday. Police said those two teens are expected to recover. Police are currently in the process of piecing information together for this investigation. Lieutenant Chris Luckey with the Tifton...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Update: Man killed in Albany hit and run identified, 1 charged

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in a hit and run that happened in Albany Tuesday night, according to officials. It happened in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Albany police officials told WALB News 10 they believe the victim was in the crosswalk when hit.
ALBANY, GA
WRDW-TV

‘We pray for justice’: One year since Clarks Hill double drowning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One year later, the families of two Augusta men are still searching for answers. On April 25, Eynn Wilson and EJ Kirk drowned at Clarks Hill Lake. Their bodies were found six days later, and nearly five months after, Shontover Kirkland faces involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
292
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy