LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Renovations at Louisville's Slugger Field are complete and several officials were on hand to celebrate what they mean for fans and the community. Louisville Bats President Greg Galiette was joined by Mayor Fischer, contractors and architects who worked on the space for the last two years. And with the return of Thunder Over Louisville over the weekend, fans got the chance to fully experience the upgrades.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO