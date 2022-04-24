SBLive's All-West Texas Girls Basketball teams, awards: Bailey Maupin is 2021-22 MVP

With the postseason in the rearview mirror after another highly-competitive season on the court, it’s time to reflect on the standout players and teams that headlined the 2021-22 campaign in Texas high school girls basketball.

SBLive Texas will recognize the top girls basketball players throughout the state from this past season by unveiling All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas leading up to the release of SBLive’s All-State Texas High School Girls Basketball teams and awards.

We began our end-of-season review by revealing our picks for All-Central, East, North and South Texas teams.

Now, it’s time to shift our attention to the top girls basketball players throughout the Panhandle, Permian Basin, El Paso area and beyond for our SBLive All-West Texas Girls Basketball teams and awards.

RELATED: ALL-CENTRAL TEXAS GIRLS BASKETBALL | ALL-EAST TEXAS | ALL-NORTH TEXAS | ALL-SOUTH TEXAS

Class 2A and 1A state champions Gruver and Ackerly Sands lead our All-West Texas selections by headlining a deep group of the state’s most talented small-school teams.

Amarillo and Idalou also earned multiple all-region honors after the Sandies and Wildcats launched deep postseason runs to reach the 5A and 3A state tournaments, respectively.

Here’s a complete look at SBLive’s All-West Texas Girls Basketball teams and awards:

SBLIVE’S ALL-WEST TEXAS GIRLS BASKETBALL AWARDS:

MVP = Senior G Bailey Maupin (Gruver)

Photo by Tommy Hays

Coach of the Year = Ben Connell (Sands)

Photo by Tommy Hays

Offensive Player of the Year = Senior G Landri Morrow (Sands)

Defensive Player of the Year = Sophomore F Jordyn Hernandez (El Paso Burges)

Newcomer of the Year = Freshman G Aaliyah Chavez (Lubbock Monterey)

SBLIVE’S ALL-WEST TEXAS GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS:

CLASS 6A

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Victoria Aguayo (El Paso Pebble Hills)

Senior G Noemi Arciga (Midland)

Junior F Amaris Valadez (El Paso Franklin)

Senior F Mikah Chapman (Wolfforth Frenship)

Senior C Loredana Founji (Midland Legacy)

---

Second Team All-West Texas :

Senior G Deandra Allen (San Angelo Central)

Senior G Nesha Stephens (Odessa)

Senior F Maggie Erdwurm (Midland Legacy)

Senior F Layla Young (San Angelo Central)

Junior C Deoshanay Henderson (Odessa)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Sophomore G Caitlynn Clark (El Paso Franklin)

Sophomore G Abbi Holder (Wolfforth Frenship)

Junior F Jules Perez (San Angelo Central)

Sophomore F Abby Boyce (Wolfforth Frenship)

Senior C Katelyn Calderon (El Paso Pebble Hills)

CLASS 5A

First Team All-West Texas:

Junior G McKenzie Smith (Amarillo)

Junior G Jaelyn Morrison (El Paso Hanks)

Senior F Briley Barnes (Amarillo)

Senior F Adlee Blacklock (Lubbock Cooper)

Junior C Kelly Mora (Lubbock Monterey)

---

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Marissa Hargrave (El Paso Andress)

Junior G Brianna Vargas (El Paso Burges)

Junior F Jasmin Holt (El Paso Chapin)

Junior F Leslie Mojica (El Paso Andress)

Junior C Kya Smith (Lubbock Coronado)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Briana Montoya (El Paso Chapin)

Junior G Jada Graves (Amarillo)

Senior F Ariana Escalante (El Paso Ysleta)

Senior F Vianna Villarreal (El Paso Del Valle)

Freshman C Faith Ford (Lubbock)

CLASS 4A

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Taylor Thomas (Canyon)

Senior G Victoria Perez (San Elizario)

Sophomore F Londyn Shain (Seminole)

Senior F Miranda Acosta (Hereford)

Senior C Jennifer Valdez (El Paso Mountain View)

---

Second Team All-West Texas :

Senior G Tristan Smith (Big Spring)

Senior G Karsyn Payton (Midland Greenwood)

Senior F Zoey McBroom (Canyon)

Senior F Emma Dunn (Midland Greenwood)

Senior C Sheda Madit (Dumas)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Emma Kent (Levelland)

Freshman G Berlin Bartlett (Pampa)

Senior F Xoe Rosales (Seminole)

Sophomore F Aaliyah Braziel (Snyder)

Sophomore C Maya Contreras (San Elizario)

CLASS 3A

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Gabi Fields (Brownfield)

Senior G Claire Graham (Tuscola Jim Ned)

Junior F Logan Heard (Idalou)

Junior F Madeline Mathes (Stanton)

Senior C Mattie Boyd (Canadian)

---

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Kyla Kane (Wellington)

Senior G Bree Brattain (Shallowater)

Junior F Emma Troxel (Bushland)

Senior F Briley Merket (Canadian)

Senior C Taylor Houston (Idalou)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Reagan Dennis (Idalou)

Sophomore G Braylen Lusby (Spearman)

Junior F Alyssa O’Malley (Merkel)

Senior F Jenna Willer (Shallowater)

Senior C Kennedy Green (Dalhart)

CLASS 2A

First Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Kelby Baccus (New Home)

Junior G Stevi Lockhart (Sudan)

Junior F Laylonna Applin (Stamford)

Senior F Delaney Hanson (Haskell)

Junior C Ava Grace Falls (Ropes)

---

Second Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Brenna Butler (Gruver)

Senior G Shandlee Mueller (Stamford)

Sophomore F Azaylee Santos (Floydada)

Junior F Natalie Urias (Sundown)

Senior C Addison Boehning (Sudan)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Grace Sims (Panhandle)

Senior G Reagan Jones (Anson)

Senior F Madison Smith (Clarendon)

Senior F Callie Conyers (Gruver)

Senior C Katelyn Ruiz (Vega)

CLASS 1A

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Braylee Hood (Robert Lee)

Junior G Elysa Martinez (Sands)

Junior F Taylor Allen (Highland)

Sophomore F Mercedes Hartwig (Miami)

Sophomore C Payton Conner (Sterling City)

---

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Makenzy Corrales (Nazareth)

Sophomore G Kenzie White (Borden County)

Senior F Avery Meers (Eula)

Senior F Alana Croft (Jayton)

Senior C Sayler Beerwinkle (Springlake Earth)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Lili Porras (Sands)

Sophomore G Destiney Hopkins (Hermleigh)

Junior F Allison Martha (Whiteface)

Senior F Addie Dyer (Nazareth)

Junior C Bobbie Fouquet (Claude)

PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS/SPC)

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Paige Parker (Lubbock Christian)

Senior G Natalie Larabee (Midland Christian)

Senior F Abbie Crow (Lubbock Christian)

Sophomore F Bethany Tate (Midland Classical)

Junior C Hannah Ayala (El Paso Immanuel Christian)

---

Second Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Juliana Hernandez (El Paso Immanuel Christian)

Senior G Audrey Lane (San Jacinto Christian Academy)

Sophomore F Katie Holcombe (Lubbock Trinity Christian)

Freshman F Amara Odukwu (Midland Christian)

Senior C Brooke Hooten (Lubbock Christian)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Shaeden Marr (Lubbock Southcrest Christian)

Senior G Skylar Simmons (Lubbock Christian)

Freshman F Harlie Bradham (San Jacinto Christian Academy)

Freshman F Kiah Buchanan (Lubbock Trinity Christian)

Freshman C Allie Klein (Lubbock Kingdom Prep)