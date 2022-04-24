ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

SBLive's All-West Texas Girls Basketball teams, awards: Bailey Maupin is 2021-22 MVP

By Andrew McCulloch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rn7yJ_0fInvMui00

With the postseason in the rearview mirror after another highly-competitive season on the court, it’s time to reflect on the standout players and teams that headlined the 2021-22 campaign in Texas high school girls basketball.

SBLive Texas will recognize the top girls basketball players throughout the state from this past season by unveiling All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas leading up to the release of SBLive’s All-State Texas High School Girls Basketball teams and awards.

We began our end-of-season review by revealing our picks for All-Central, East, North and South Texas teams.

Now, it’s time to shift our attention to the top girls basketball players throughout the Panhandle, Permian Basin, El Paso area and beyond for our SBLive All-West Texas Girls Basketball teams and awards.

RELATED: ALL-CENTRAL TEXAS GIRLS BASKETBALL | ALL-EAST TEXAS | ALL-NORTH TEXAS | ALL-SOUTH TEXAS

Class 2A and 1A state champions Gruver and Ackerly Sands lead our All-West Texas selections by headlining a deep group of the state’s most talented small-school teams.

Amarillo and Idalou also earned multiple all-region honors after the Sandies and Wildcats launched deep postseason runs to reach the 5A and 3A state tournaments, respectively.

Here’s a complete look at SBLive’s All-West Texas Girls Basketball teams and awards:

SBLIVE’S ALL-WEST TEXAS GIRLS BASKETBALL AWARDS:

MVP = Senior G Bailey Maupin (Gruver)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwdCC_0fInvMui00

Photo by Tommy Hays

Coach of the Year = Ben Connell (Sands)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WzPb0_0fInvMui00

Photo by Tommy Hays

Offensive Player of the Year = Senior G Landri Morrow (Sands)

Defensive Player of the Year = Sophomore F Jordyn Hernandez (El Paso Burges)

Newcomer of the Year = Freshman G Aaliyah Chavez (Lubbock Monterey)

SBLIVE’S ALL-WEST TEXAS GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS:

CLASS 6A

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Victoria Aguayo (El Paso Pebble Hills)

Senior G Noemi Arciga (Midland)

Junior F Amaris Valadez (El Paso Franklin)

Senior F Mikah Chapman (Wolfforth Frenship)

Senior C Loredana Founji (Midland Legacy)

---

Second Team All-West Texas :

Senior G Deandra Allen (San Angelo Central)

Senior G Nesha Stephens (Odessa)

Senior F Maggie Erdwurm (Midland Legacy)

Senior F Layla Young (San Angelo Central)

Junior C Deoshanay Henderson (Odessa)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Sophomore G Caitlynn Clark (El Paso Franklin)

Sophomore G Abbi Holder (Wolfforth Frenship)

Junior F Jules Perez (San Angelo Central)

Sophomore F Abby Boyce (Wolfforth Frenship)

Senior C Katelyn Calderon (El Paso Pebble Hills)

CLASS 5A

First Team All-West Texas:

Junior G McKenzie Smith (Amarillo)

Junior G Jaelyn Morrison (El Paso Hanks)

Senior F Briley Barnes (Amarillo)

Senior F Adlee Blacklock (Lubbock Cooper)

Junior C Kelly Mora (Lubbock Monterey)

---

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Marissa Hargrave (El Paso Andress)

Junior G Brianna Vargas (El Paso Burges)

Junior F Jasmin Holt (El Paso Chapin)

Junior F Leslie Mojica (El Paso Andress)

Junior C Kya Smith (Lubbock Coronado)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Briana Montoya (El Paso Chapin)

Junior G Jada Graves (Amarillo)

Senior F Ariana Escalante (El Paso Ysleta)

Senior F Vianna Villarreal (El Paso Del Valle)

Freshman C Faith Ford (Lubbock)

CLASS 4A

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Taylor Thomas (Canyon)

Senior G Victoria Perez (San Elizario)

Sophomore F Londyn Shain (Seminole)

Senior F Miranda Acosta (Hereford)

Senior C Jennifer Valdez (El Paso Mountain View)

---

Second Team All-West Texas :

Senior G Tristan Smith (Big Spring)

Senior G Karsyn Payton (Midland Greenwood)

Senior F Zoey McBroom (Canyon)

Senior F Emma Dunn (Midland Greenwood)

Senior C Sheda Madit (Dumas)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Emma Kent (Levelland)

Freshman G Berlin Bartlett (Pampa)

Senior F Xoe Rosales (Seminole)

Sophomore F Aaliyah Braziel (Snyder)

Sophomore C Maya Contreras (San Elizario)

CLASS 3A

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Gabi Fields (Brownfield)

Senior G Claire Graham (Tuscola Jim Ned)

Junior F Logan Heard (Idalou)

Junior F Madeline Mathes (Stanton)

Senior C Mattie Boyd (Canadian)

---

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Kyla Kane (Wellington)

Senior G Bree Brattain (Shallowater)

Junior F Emma Troxel (Bushland)

Senior F Briley Merket (Canadian)

Senior C Taylor Houston (Idalou)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Reagan Dennis (Idalou)

Sophomore G Braylen Lusby (Spearman)

Junior F Alyssa O’Malley (Merkel)

Senior F Jenna Willer (Shallowater)

Senior C Kennedy Green (Dalhart)

CLASS 2A

First Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Kelby Baccus (New Home)

Junior G Stevi Lockhart (Sudan)

Junior F Laylonna Applin (Stamford)

Senior F Delaney Hanson (Haskell)

Junior C Ava Grace Falls (Ropes)

---

Second Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Brenna Butler (Gruver)

Senior G Shandlee Mueller (Stamford)

Sophomore F Azaylee Santos (Floydada)

Junior F Natalie Urias (Sundown)

Senior C Addison Boehning (Sudan)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Grace Sims (Panhandle)

Senior G Reagan Jones (Anson)

Senior F Madison Smith (Clarendon)

Senior F Callie Conyers (Gruver)

Senior C Katelyn Ruiz (Vega)

CLASS 1A

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Braylee Hood (Robert Lee)

Junior G Elysa Martinez (Sands)

Junior F Taylor Allen (Highland)

Sophomore F Mercedes Hartwig (Miami)

Sophomore C Payton Conner (Sterling City)

---

Second Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Makenzy Corrales (Nazareth)

Sophomore G Kenzie White (Borden County)

Senior F Avery Meers (Eula)

Senior F Alana Croft (Jayton)

Senior C Sayler Beerwinkle (Springlake Earth)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Lili Porras (Sands)

Sophomore G Destiney Hopkins (Hermleigh)

Junior F Allison Martha (Whiteface)

Senior F Addie Dyer (Nazareth)

Junior C Bobbie Fouquet (Claude)

PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS/SPC)

First Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Paige Parker (Lubbock Christian)

Senior G Natalie Larabee (Midland Christian)

Senior F Abbie Crow (Lubbock Christian)

Sophomore F Bethany Tate (Midland Classical)

Junior C Hannah Ayala (El Paso Immanuel Christian)

---

Second Team All-West Texas:

Junior G Juliana Hernandez (El Paso Immanuel Christian)

Senior G Audrey Lane (San Jacinto Christian Academy)

Sophomore F Katie Holcombe (Lubbock Trinity Christian)

Freshman F Amara Odukwu (Midland Christian)

Senior C Brooke Hooten (Lubbock Christian)

---

Third Team All-West Texas:

Senior G Shaeden Marr (Lubbock Southcrest Christian)

Senior G Skylar Simmons (Lubbock Christian)

Freshman F Harlie Bradham (San Jacinto Christian Academy)

Freshman F Kiah Buchanan (Lubbock Trinity Christian)

Freshman C Allie Klein (Lubbock Kingdom Prep)

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Amarillo High soccer’s Gray joins WT, Carlton inks NLI to Oklahoma City University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies celebrated college signing day for two seniors on Monday, Nicole Gray and Saizlee Carlton. Gray joins the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs roster. This past season the forward totaled 26 goals and 14 assists leading the Lady Sandies to a UIL 5A Regional Quarterfinal her senior season and the Regional Finals as a junior.
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Tech Resigned Head Coach to Extension Following Great Season

LUBBOCK, TX- Texas Tech has signed Head Basketball Coach Mark Adams to a contract extension. In his first season leading the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball program for the school, Adams took the team to the Sweet 16 in the March Madness Tournament and to a 27-10 overall record. Today, Adams was rewarded for his work with a contract extension through 2026-2027.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanton, TX
City
Panhandle, TX
City
Huffman, TX
Texarkana, TX
Basketball
Lubbock, TX
Basketball
Stamford, TX
Sports
City
Big Spring, TX
Midland, TX
Sports
Dumas, TX
Sports
Panhandle, TX
Education
City
Bushland, TX
Snyder, TX
Basketball
Buda, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Sudan, TX
City
Allen, TX
Local
Texas Education
San Angelo, TX
Basketball
City
Taylor, TX
City
Graham, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
City
Sundown, TX
Sundown, TX
Sports
City
Avery, TX
City
Canadian, TX
San Elizario, TX
Education
City
Wellington, TX
City
Vega, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
City
Pampa, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
Odessa, TX
Sports
City
Clarendon, TX
City
Stamford, TX
Levelland, TX
Sports
City
Nazareth, TX
City
Odessa, TX
City
Dumas, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Sterling City, TX
Sports
Henderson, TX
Sports
City
Anson, TX
Odessa, TX
Basketball
City
San Antonio, TX
Allen, TX
Education
City
Hermleigh, TX
City
Tuscola, TX
City
Bartlett, TX
City
Spearman, TX
Beeville, TX
Sports
Allen, TX
Basketball
Kaufman, TX
Education
City
Gail, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
City
Klein, TX
Bushland, TX
Sports
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Mercedes, TX
Kaufman, TX
Sports
City
Whiteface, TX
Texarkana, TX
Education
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Merkel, TX
City
Brownfield, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Lockhart, TX
Education
Buda, TX
Sports
City
Claude, TX
Midland, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Basketball
Graham, TX
Education
City
Snyder, TX
Nazareth, TX
Sports
Midland, TX
Basketball
Texarkana, TX
Sports
Beeville, TX
Basketball
City
Sterling City, TX
City
Hereford, TX
City
Idalou, TX
Big Spring, TX
Sports
City
San Elizario, TX
Dumas, TX
Education
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Buda, TX
City
Miami, TX
Pampa, TX
Sports
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
City
El Paso, TX
Snyder, TX
Sports
Amarillo, TX
Sports
Graham, TX
Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Lockhart, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
Education
Allen, TX
Sports
City
New Home, TX
City
Dalhart, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Kaufman, TX
City
Stinnett, TX
City
Wolfforth, TX
City
Houston, TX
Roscoe, TX
Sports
Odessa, TX
Education
City
San Angelo, TX
Sudan, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Beeville, TX
Education
City
Clyde, TX
San Angelo, TX
Education
Amarillo, TX
Basketball
City
Haskell, TX
El Paso, TX
Basketball
City
Seminole, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Klein, TX
Education
El Paso, TX
Sports
Mercedes, TX
Sports
Quinlan, TX
Sports
Wolfforth, TX
Sports
City
Ropesville, TX
City
Shallowater, TX
City
Roscoe, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Floydada, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Gruver, TX
City
Robert Lee, TX
City
Henderson, TX
City
Jayton, TX
Snyder, TX
Education
City
Lockhart, TX
Taylor, TX
Sports
City
Ackerly, TX
Pampa, TX
Education
City
Quinlan, TX
Taylor, TX
Education
Levelland, TX
Education
City
Midland, TX
City
Beeville, TX
Panhandle, TX
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
City
Levelland, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler softball still ranked No. 1

For the 11th time this season the UT Tyler softball team is ranked No. 1 in the land. The Patriots (38-4) top the NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. UT Tyler was a unanimous pick at No. 1, receiving all 16 first-place votes. The NFCA Division II Top 25...
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#East Texas#North Texas#Central Texas#Sblive#All Central#Sandies
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Texas Baseball Beats UTRGV 7-2

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas baseball team beat UTRGV 7-2 in front of a packed UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The game was Texas’ first in the Rio Grande Valley since 1971. UTRGV starting pitcher Randy Garza struck out four Texas batters. The Longhorns scored four runs in the...
BASEBALL
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Irion County's Rodeo Family

MERTZON, TX -- Life on the road as a rodeo performer most likely involves driving from one end of the country to the other while praying the next run in the arena is enough to pay the bills. For Don Coffell, he did just that and was lucky enough to make rodeo part of his professional and personal life.
IRION COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KCBD

Abilene Christian tops #9 Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a seven-run second inning, Abilene Christian University beat #9 Texas Tech 8-5, Tuesday night. Tech drops to 29-15 overall and 20-3 at home. The Red Raiders visit Baylor this weekend as they open up a seven game road trip.
LUBBOCK, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
167
Followers
294
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy