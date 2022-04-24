ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

Family out of the hospital after their home exploded in Plum

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2I9j_0fInuj7w00

PLUM, Pennsylvania (KDKA) CNN — A neighborhood has been left disturbed after a home exploded in Plum Borough, leaving nothing but fragments behind.

A cousin of the family involved in the explosion told KDKA that all five members of the family who were injured are out of the hospital this morning and despite the shock that’s still there, everyone is doing okay.

Multiple investigations are being conducted at this time to identify the cause of the explosion.

A preliminary investigation found no leaks or any indication of any failure in the nearby pipeline.

A spokesperson told KDKA that they will continue safety checks in the area and work with the fire marshal’s office, which is leading the investigation.

A spokesperson stated they are working to determine if a public utility service was involved.

In the meantime — KDKA has learned that this home was just sold to a company that wanted to flip the home.

It was then sold to the family living in it in December — prior to the explosion.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Plum, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Plum, PA
Plum, PA
Accidents
Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Accident#Kdka#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Route 309 Bypass In Bucks County

A tractor-trailer crash temporarily closed the Route 309 bypass in Bucks County early Wednesday, April 27, authorities said. When crews arrived at the scene around 6:25 a.m., they discovered an overturned truck with an unspecified number of boxed items spilling from the trailer and completely blocking the southbound right lane, according to the Sellersville Fire Department.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Boston

Marvin McClendon Of Alabama Arrested For 1988 Murder Of 11-Year-Old Melissa Tremblay In Lawrence

SALEM (CBS) – Marvin McClendon, a 74-year-old man from Alabama, has been arrested for the 1988 murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Lawrence. At a news conference Wednesday morning, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said McClendon was arrested in Alabama Tuesday night and charged as a fugitive of justice. He will be arraigned Thursday in a court in Alabama. If he waives rendition, he will be brought back to Massachusetts to face a murder charge. The D.A. said McClendon is a retired Massachusetts Department of Corrections officer and was doing carpentry work at the time of the murder. Tremblay, who lived in Salem,...
LAWRENCE, MA
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy