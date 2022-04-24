ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Emmanuel Macron projected to win French presidential election

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Follow the French presidential election results as they come in. We are ending our live coverage of the 2022 French Presidential election. Emmanuel Macron is projected to beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by 58.8% to 41.2%. In doing so, he has become the first French president to win a...

edition.cnn.com

