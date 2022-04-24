ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Most Evil Breaking Bad Villains, Ranked

By Kevin Frasure
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome say that a story is only as good as its villain. Breaking Bad has so many great villains that it's hard to narrow down to just ten. That is, if you consider Walter White as the protagonist or antihero of the story and not a villain himself. The...

collider.com

Collider

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 3 Recap: A Man of His Word

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul has barely started, but the show is already wrapping up many loose ends so that Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) can become the leader of the shady law practice we get to know in Breaking Bad. While Episode 3, “Rock and Hard Place,” sees Saul and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) planning their next step to destroy Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) reputation, the whole episode is primarily focused on Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), who ended Episode 2 in a pretty tough position.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Season 6: Michael Mando on How Nacho Is Finally Breaking Good

Editor's note: The below interview contains major spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3, "Rock and Hard Place." The long-running AMC series Better Call Saul might technically serve as a prequel to Breaking Bad, but has carved out a storytelling niche all its own in the realm of drama television thanks to unexpected twists and phenomenal performances. The show chronicles the journey of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a former conman who aspires to become a decent lawyer, through his seemingly-inevitable descent into the role of crooked criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman. Throughout the prior five seasons, Jimmy's backstory has played almost in tandem with flash-forward scenes from his post-Breaking Bad life, as we learn more about the people who played such a formative role in shaping his burgeoning professional career in law (like his now-wife Kim Wexler, played by Rhea Seehorn, or his now-late older brother Charles McGill, played by Michael McKean). We also learn how Jimmy's path first crossed with that of former police officer and security expert Mike Ehrmentraut (Jonathan Banks), and how he ultimately became a "friend of the cartel" rather unwittingly, thanks to tangling with members of the deadly Salamanca crime family, spearheaded by the unpredictable Lalo (Tony Dalton), who frequently clashes with rival drug lord Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).
TV SERIES
Collider

'Jerry & Marge Go Large': Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening Hit The Big Time In Paramount+'s Biopic Dramedy

Based on Jason Fagone's nearly stranger-than-fiction Huffington Post 2018 article of the same name, also known as "The Lottery Hackers," Jerry & Marge Go Large tells the incredible story of Jerry Selbee (Bryan Cranston), a retiree who casually discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and wins millions of dollars with the help of his caring wife, Marge Selbee (Annette Bening). With their vast calculated earnings, Jerry and Marge set out to revive their small Michigan town and use their mathematical scheme for good. Also starring Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, Anna Camp, and Michael McKean, the latest film from director David Frankel (Marley & Me, The Devil Wears Prada) discovers the extraordinary within the ordinary.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Staircase' Makes a Compelling Companion Piece to the Documentary | Review

In December 2001, author Michael Peterson dialed 9-1-1 to relay that he had found his wife Kathleen lying at the bottom of the stairs in their Durham home; in the minutes immediately following his call to paramedics, Kathleen died, but local authorities didn't quite believe Peterson's story that his wife's death was the result of a tragic accident, a simple slip-and-fall that wasn't caused by anything nefarious or deliberate. Police charged Peterson with murdering Kathleen, and the ensuing indictment — as well as the lengthy trial — became fodder for a media circus, and Peterson's case was also the subject of an in-depth docuseries titled The Staircase, by filmmaker and writer Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, which tracked Peterson's initial trial and conviction, as well as the retrial that followed after purported evidence based on the state's bloodstain analysis was found to be misleading. Peterson eventually submitted an Alford plea (in which he asserted his innocence, even while acknowledging the evidence was sufficient to convict) and was sentenced to time served, which culminated in his release from prison in 2017.
DURHAM, NC
Variety

‘The Offer’ Tells the ‘Godfather’ Story, With Clichéd Gangsters in Tow: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Early in Paramount Plus’ new limited series “The Offer,” movie mogul Robert Evans is delivering a soliloquy about the moment he discovered his destiny. “It was magic,” he declares. “Real magic. I knew right then and there this was my calling. That darkened movie theater became my church.” As played by Matthew Goode, Evans is a real fake — a glottal-voiced fellow who convinces himself, first, of the pabulum he pitches others. And his declaration of movie madness, the first but hardly the last such speech he’ll give over the run of “The Offer,”...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Barbie’ Sets 2023 Release Date Alongside ‘Oppenheimer’

In what is surely a case of Warner Bros. having their cake and eating it too, they have slated a release date for Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) and Margot Robbie's (I, Tonya) Barbie film for the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer — July 21, 2023. The release date was announced during the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon. These are two massive pictures from major studios, and it is a smart move of counter-programming on Warner Brothers' part. Gerwig will direct the film in addition to writing it alongside her partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).
MOVIES
Collider

11 Movie Therapists Ranked, From 'Matrix Resurrections' to 'Good Will Hunting'

There’s nothing quite as cinematically rich as therapy for a screenwriter. While most scenes don’t allow characters to express themselves directly, playing off of a therapist can allow a character to seem like they’re talking to themselves. Still, there are not very many great therapists in movies. The handful of well-known instances of therapy in movies rarely depict the realities of reaching out for help in realistic, or even helpful ways. Many people still think of therapy as some neurotic narcissist dictating his relationship with his parents to a bespectacled Freud-lover in a leather chair. These representations in cinema affect people seeking out therapy and can sometimes even prevent them from getting help. That’s why it’s time to count down 11 of the most popular therapists in film, from the worst of the lot to the strongest professor of good mental health. And how does that make you feel?
MOVIES
Collider

'The Gray Man' Images Reveal Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's Killer Mustaches

Netflix has revealed new photos from Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming film The Gray Man showcasing the film's cast, which includes Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, and Regé-Jean Page, on set and dressed as their respective characters. Based on Mark Greaney’s book series, The Gray Man...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Nic Cage Opens Up About Sentimental Exchange With A Fan Who Connected With One Of His Movies After Their Daughter Died

It’s an amazing feeling to know that one of your films has touched the heart of a fan. Nicolas Cage was fortunate enough to have an experience like that and this time, this fan encounter did not involve a home invasion and a fudgesicle. Nic Cage shares about a sentimental exchange he had with a fan who connected with him on one of his movies after the death of her daughter.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Northman Depicts Vikings With Brutal Accuracy

As The Northman raids movie theaters this weekend, it is doing so with brutal accuracy of Viking history, as far as that history is known. As archeologist Neil Price explains it, the complete picture of Viking history is a massive canvas for which only a small percentage of threads have been uncovered and laid out. Price served as one of several advisors for historical accuracy on The Northman, offering insights about Viking rituals, weapons, armor, and more. The film's director Robert Eggers and star Alexander Skarsgård took pride in this added effort to bring authenticity to the screen.
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Black Phone' Trailer: Ethan Hawke Goes Full Serial Killer

As every horror fan knows, a terrifying story doesn’t necessarily have to be about demons and spirits. In the upcoming horror flick The Black Phone, for example, every parent’s nightmare is evoked when 13-year-old Finney (Mason Thames) is approached by a grown man who poses as a fun magician — only to kidnap the teenager when he lets his guard down. The 1970s (and modern world) horror story is set to premiere in theaters this summer, after a shift on the release date that scrapped a February premiere.
MOVIES
Collider

Nicholas Hoult's Best Performances From 'About A Boy' to 'The Great'

Nicholas Hoult is an all-round actor. Big screen, little screen, stage, and the occasional photo shoot, Hoult is a natural performer. Hoult became an actor at a young age, and his first big-screen appearance was also his breakthrough starring with Hugh Grant in About a Boy. His career has seen him join the X-Men franchise and win the hearts of many admirers with his charm and young looks. Soon, he will be starring in the movie Renfield, written by the Walking Dead’s very own Robert Kirkman, alongside Nicolas Cage. But for now, here are 11 performances from the extremely versatile actor.
MOVIES
Collider

David Harbour to Play Jimmy Galente in Cooper Raiff's 'The Trashers'

The production company 30WEST has announced that Stranger Things star David Harbour is joining Cooper Raiff’s upcoming film The Trashers in the lead role as the purported inspiration for one of the most iconic TV characters of all time, Tony Soprano. The story of The Trashers chronicles both the...
MOVIES

