At least 100 people may have died in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southeast Nigeria, a local oil official said Sunday as the search intensified for bodies at the site and for two people suspected of being involved in the blast.Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement, called the explosion a “catastrophe and a national disaster.” The explosion Friday night at the facility in Ohaji-Egbema local government area in Imo state was triggered by a fire at two fuel storage areas where more than 100 people worked, state officials told The Associated Press.Dozens of workers were...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO