ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

HBCU basketball stars shine at Carolina HBCU All-Star Game

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zByr_0fInt4BJ00

College basketball is king in North Carolina, and that includes HBCU basketball.

The inaugural Carolina HBCU All-Star Game, sponsored by Champion, took place in the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday afternoon in an exciting exhibition that capped a day that included a tailgate and a women’s 3-point shootout.  Sixteen HBCU basketball stars from North and South Carolina got a chance to have one more shining moment as they transition from HBCU basketball to — hopefully — professional basketball careers.

The game brought together players that had competed against each other for years, some of them going back to their high school days with each other. North Carolina A&T guard Kameron Langley of Team Culture, a Greensboro native, got a chance to play on a court he’s very familiar with.

“It felt good coming out here,” he said. “Big-time atmosphere. I just love playing here.”

Langley played the distributor role as usual. Some of his teammates who hadn’t played with a point guard with his passing skills struggled to keep up at times, but he took it all in stride. Looking forward, he says he’s in the process of hiring an agent and starting his pro career.

“Just trying to stay ready, stay in the gym and keep working,” he said.

Fellow Greensboro native Jalen Seegars of Team Legacy got a rare chance to play in front of his hometown on Saturday. The former High Point Christian star began his college career at UNC-Ashville before transferring to Fayetteville State.

“It was a good experience, seeing all the family and hometown friends come out to see us all play today,” Seegars said. “So it was just a great experience out there playing in front of family.”

Seegars said he’s already signed with an agent and is ready to pursue a pro career either overseas or in the G-League.

Elizabeth City State guard Zach Hobbs and Claflin guard Donnell Frayer aren’t from the Triad, but they clearly felt at home. Both players put on impressive shooting displays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJtDh_0fInt4BJ00
NCCU grad, Greensboro native Jordan Perkins.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MkxF_0fInt4BJ00
NC A&T grad, Greensboro native Kam Langley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4mWn_0fInt4BJ00
WSSU guard Javonte Cooke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbS3l_0fInt4BJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bx37P_0fInt4BJ00
WSSU alumnus, comedian B-Daht
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493VfQ_0fInt4BJ00
ECSU alumnus Zach Hobbs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjJbn_0fInt4BJ00
Jordan Perkins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IseKM_0fInt4BJ00
Zach Hobbs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9QpQ_0fInt4BJ00
WSSU guard Cam Campbell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318xYH_0fInt4BJ00
WSSU guard Cam Campbell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3us6_0fInt4BJ00
WSSU guard Cam Campbell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZg5a_0fInt4BJ00
WSSU guard Javonte Cooke

A dozen HBCUs across North and South Carolina were represented, but none more than Winston-Salem State. Not only did WSSU have the most players (three), its cheerleading squad kept the crowd entertained during intermissions and alumnus BDaht served as the MC for the afternoon.

The Rams were well-represented in the game with Javonte Cooke and MVP Cameron Campbell both leading the way for Team Culture. Campbell was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“It was just a blessing, being out here with the best players in North and South Carolina. It’s the best way for me to end my college career,” Campbell told the media after the game. “I would have liked to have a championship — but God’s got something better for me.”

Like most of the other players, the 6’4 Fayetteville, NC native is looking at agents and trying to decide his next move. He and several of the other players on the court Saturday will likely find agents and play professional ball somewhere. For others, Saturday’s game was possibly their last chance to shine in a venue as large as the Greensboro Coliseum. To a man, they all seemed to relish the opportunity to be recognized as all-stars.

“This is honestly a dream come true. In a million years, I couldn’t have dreamed of nothing like this, so just being able to be out here, win MVP, have my family out here, my coaches, being able to share the court with my teammates and all these other great players is honestly a blessing and an honor,” he said.

The post HBCU basketball stars shine at Carolina HBCU All-Star Game appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Preseason No. 1 In College Basketball

The 2022-22 men’s college basketball season is six-plus months away, but we might already have a unanimous preseason No. 1. North Carolina, the national title runner-ups, is bringing back the majority of its team for the 2022-23 season. UNC got more big news on Sunday, with the return of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Ohio State Basketball Landed Big Transfer On Sunday

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced his transfer to Ohio State on Sunday. The senior, who averaged 12.2 points in each of his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter and Instagram. McNeil drained 143 three-pointers through three seasons at West Virginia. The...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
College Basketball
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Basketball
Greensboro, NC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
thecomeback.com

UNC star Caleb Love makes major announcement

The North Carolina Tar Heels fell just short of a National Championship after a miraculous run to the championship game, losing to the Kansas Jayhawks 72-69. For all of the talk that teams like St. Peter’s received throughout the NCAA Tournament, UNC came into the tournament as an eight-seed, and beat some impressive teams in matchups where they were heavy underdogs.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kameron Langley
The Spun

Look: Rankings Reveal The No. 1 Helmet In The SEC

Uniforms are a big part of what makes college football so great. And over the weekend, 247Sports’ Matt Howe put together his rankings of the top 25 helmets in the nation for 2022. There are a number of iconic helmets in the SEC. But, according to Howe, one sits...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#North Carolina A T#Team Culture#Team Legacy#Unc Ashville#Fayett
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
The Spun

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 Recruit In 2024, Makes Decision

Gill St. Bernards forward Naasir “Naas” Cunningham is the top prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class. With offers from tons of programs plus several blue bloods, he’s made a big decision on his playing future. In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham revealed that he is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Caleb Love's return keeps North Carolina No. 1 in updated preseason Top 25 And 1

Caleb Love, one of the stars of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, announced Sunday afternoon on social media that he's returning to North Carolina for his junior season. This was always expected to happen; it does not change anything as it pertains to the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. But it did complete a 12-day stretch in which Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, R.J. Davis and Love — four starters from the North Carolina team that just played Kansas in the national title game — all announced a return to Chapel Hill, ensuring second-year coach Hubert Davis will enter next season with the best and most-accomplished veteran core in the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy