Clarksville, TN

One person shot during robbery at GuestHouse Hotel in Clarksville

By Anthony Glover
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- The victim of a robbery at a hotel in Clarksville is taken by LifeFlight to the hospital after being shot. Clarksville police say they have taken...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
Nationwide Report

52-year-old Brian Moore dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

52-year-old Brian Moore dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 52-year-old Brian Moore, from Smyrna, as the man who died Thursday form injuries he sustained following a wreck on April 16 in Nashville. As per the initial information, the deadly multi-vehicle pile-up took place on Bell Road near Beechwood Terrace [...]
WSMV

Lebanon Police find deceased person near Walmart

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -Lebanon Police located a deceased person in the parking lot of the Walmart on 615 South Cumberland Street. According to Lebanon Police, officers received a call at 5:15 pm about a possible deceased person in a vehicle at the grocery store. After arriving, officers located a van with a deceased person.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WSMV

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on Saturday night. Robertson County 911 dispatch received a complaint of shots fired in the area of 15th Avenue West at Bessie Street just before 10 p.m. and dispatched Springfield officers to investigate.
WSMV

South Nashville business robbed on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man in South Nashville spoke out after he said he waited more than a day and a half for police to respond to a robbery at his business. Josh Walters, the owner of Solaria Lighting here in South Nashville, said someone broke into his business and stole his wallet, keys, and car Saturday afternoon. But metro police did not send out an officer until today.
WSMV

Police looking for suspect who fired shots at Gallatin High stadium

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are trying to find the people who fired shots at the Gallatin High football stadium. Gallatin Police said several shots were fired Thursday night at the stadium, located off East Main Street. Police said the suspects were in an SUV and fired several rounds from the vehicle around 10:15 p.m.
GALLATIN, TN

