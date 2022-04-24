One person shot during robbery at GuestHouse Hotel in Clarksville

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
52-year-old Brian Moore dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 52-year-old Brian Moore, from Smyrna, as the man who died Thursday form injuries he sustained following a wreck on April 16 in Nashville. As per the initial information, the deadly multi-vehicle pile-up took place on Bell Road near Beechwood Terrace [...]
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -Lebanon Police located a deceased person in the parking lot of the Walmart on 615 South Cumberland Street. According to Lebanon Police, officers received a call at 5:15 pm about a possible deceased person in a vehicle at the grocery store. After arriving, officers located a van with a deceased person.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on Saturday night. Robertson County 911 dispatch received a complaint of shots fired in the area of 15th Avenue West at Bessie Street just before 10 p.m. and dispatched Springfield officers to investigate.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man in South Nashville spoke out after he said he waited more than a day and a half for police to respond to a robbery at his business. Josh Walters, the owner of Solaria Lighting here in South Nashville, said someone broke into his business and stole his wallet, keys, and car Saturday afternoon. But metro police did not send out an officer until today.
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are trying to find the people who fired shots at the Gallatin High football stadium. Gallatin Police said several shots were fired Thursday night at the stadium, located off East Main Street. Police said the suspects were in an SUV and fired several rounds from the vehicle around 10:15 p.m.
Comments / 0