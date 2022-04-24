ESPN's Jalen Rose somehow still thinks two (two!) teams in the West are better than the Golden State Warriors

Jalen Rose, seen here during a March NBA game, said Sunday morning he thinks the Golden State Warriors are still not better than two teams in the Western Conference. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors have done enough in a first-round dismantling of the Denver Nuggets to make them the betting favorites to win the 2022 NBA title.

They’ve done enough to have the entire country debating what to call their new positionless, small-ball lineup featuring Jordan Poole , who’s accomplished something only one other Warrior in history (WILT CHAMBERLAIN) achieved to start his first-ever postseason.

But, of course, they haven’t done enough to convince the oft-inconvincible Jalen Rose.

The ESPN talking head appeared on “SportsCenter” Sunday morning alongside Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon — two legendary hot take artists — and emerged as the only one of the three who still isn’t sold on Golden State, which will attempt to sweep Denver on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on ABC.

“I appreciate what I’m seeing from the Warriors, just like everyone else, and I’m not blinded, but we can’t crown them the best team in the West just yet,” Rose said.

Sure, sure. Most people (including even Stephen A.!) grant that one of the reasons the Warriors have overtaken the Phoenix Suns — who had the NBA’s best regular-season record — is Devin Booker’s injured hamstring, which will keep him out for two to three weeks. Without Booker, who exited in the third quarter of Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Suns faltered down the stretch and ceded home-court advantage before regaining it Friday in a closely contested 114-111 road win against New Orleans.

“I’m still going with the Phoenix Suns because the Pelicans are better than the Nuggets. And y’all seen [Deandre] Ayton in the first half and CP3 in the second half; Devin Booker going to ease right in,” Rose said.

“Devin Booker is only going to be out a couple of weeks,” Rose later added on “NBA Countdown” on ABC. “The Phoenix Suns are the best team in basketball. Why is everyone ignoring that?”

The Suns could very well pick up three losses during those “couple of weeks” and be out of the postseason entirely, but sure. The Suns are still good if they squeak out a first-round win against the Pelicans and get Booker back.

But because his hot take wasn’t quite hot enough, Rose dug into his reserve molten lava bag with this:

“Also, let me just mention Memphis,” Rose said, while Wilbon sat motionless on the split screen, not moving a single facial muscle. “They’re playing against the Timberwolves, and that’s a dogfight-type series, but I feel like those two squads haven’t conceded to the Warriors just yet because the Warriors haven’t had a tough opponent that’s going to physically test them.”

Ah yes, the Grizzlies are still better than the Warriors, too.

The Grizzlies who are tied 2-2 with Minnesota. The Grizzlies who have their own ailing star — Ja Morant missed nine consecutive games with right knee soreness at the end of the season and has looked like a shell of his former self against the T-wolves (Morant had 11 points in Saturday’s Game 4 loss on 4-for-13 shooting). The Grizzlies who might not even make it out of the first round.

“If they’re struggling with Minnesota, I’m not about to put them in the same breath as the Golden State Warriors,” Wilbon later said before declaring the Dubs the best team in the league right now.