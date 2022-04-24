ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Colorful Eyeshadow & Makeup Brush Sets Are Perfect For Your Teen — Starting At Only $18

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Most of us went through that age when you’re staring at your mother’s makeup routine a little longer than usual. You wonder how she gets the eyeshadow just right and sneak a peek at her red lipstick to try on for yourself. You follow all the makeup gurus so you can to pick up tips. Chances are, your teenagers are in this makeup-loving stage , and in no time, they’ll be asking for their own products at Sephora . To get them started, why not give them a palette with nearly every color you can think of?

For a limited time, there’s an amazing makeup starter kit on Amazon that is over 30 percent off. Featuring nearly 100 versatile eyeshadow shades and 15 makeup brushes , your teen may for this palette almost instantly. Along with that, ULTA and ColourPop have some gorgeous palettes that any teen would swoon over, especially as their first-ever makeup set. Check out our top picks below!

UCANBE Eyeshadow Palette and Makeup Brush Set — $20.39, originally $29.99

The UCANBE Eyeshadow Palette and Makeup Brush set is a set that’s perfect for your teenager looking to experiment and get started with makeup. Full of long-lasting, waterproof shades in nearly every color of the rainbow and sturdy makeup brushes, this is a great starter set. As a bonus, there are also a few shades for contouring, blush, and highlight — so it’s also a wonderful addition to traveling.

UCANBE Eyeshadow Palette and Makeup Brush Set

ColourPop Malibu Barbie Full Collection Set — $99.00

This online-exclusive Malibu Barbie palette from ColourPop is the pinnacle of sass, class, and a dash of color. Not only does it come with a uniquely colored eyeshadow palette and brushes, it comes with three lipsticks, false lashes, highlighters, and a hand mirror. Literally what more could your teen ask for?

ColourPop Malibu Barbie Full Collection Set

$99.00


ULTA Beauty Box: Be Beautiful Edition Tie Dye — $17.99, originally $29.99

Perfect for traveling and always on the go, if your teen can’t stand still but wants to look fabulous, then snag this Ulta-exclusive gift set. With a nearly $150 value, this set comes with pigmented palettes, eyebrow powders, lip products, eyeliner, and eyeshadow brushes.

ULTA Beauty Box: Be Beautiful Edition Tie Dye

$17.99, originally $29.99


ColourPop doin’ the most shadow palette & brush set — $78.00

With a $174 full value, this limited edition bundle from Colourpop is perfect for the teens who want to experiment but keep it with neutral shades. With a 30-pan eyeshadow palette full of gorgeous shades and a vegan face brush set, they won’t want any other set!

ColourPop doin' the most shadow palette & brush set

$78.00


