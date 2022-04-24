ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Gun control advocate: Shootings affect young and old alike

By Ken Boddie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In this week’s Give Me a Minute, Lew Church, the coordinator of the...

Patriot
3d ago

Gun control is not the issue. There are scores of laws regulating guns. But liberals can’t seem to grasp that criminals don’t follow laws. Did you notice I used the word “criminal?” With over 200 million guns in the hands of law abiding citizens, if America had a gun problem, you’d already know about it. We have a law breaking criminal problem. Enforce laws. Put criminals in jail.

Bruster Coe
2d ago

100% correct!! However it’s not the guns. It never was. It’s the people that have the guns that don’t care about someone enough that they don’t matter. You want control? Control the bad guys.

Fred Flintstone
2d ago

Bad people hurt everyone of us. Weather the bad guy uses a gun, knife , baseball bat, hammer or their car…. Each of those objects are dangerous when in the hands of bad people..we can identify most bad people.. why not make an island for people that lie to hurt each other in very bad ways…? Seems like a win win for everyone..!

KGW

Oregon woman arrested in death of her 3-year-old child

ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany woman was arrested Saturday in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child, authorities said. Rebekah Gasperino, 32, was pulled over in a traffic stop in the city of Albany at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said they came to believe that Gasperino was a danger to herself and others, and that they needed to check on her child immediately. Officers conducted a welfare check at Gasperino's home in the area of Sun Place Southeast and 20th Avenue in Albany and found the body of her 3-year-old daughter.
ALBANY, OR
KGW

Family wants answers after man found dead of 'homicidal violence' in Portland waterway

PORTLAND, Ore. — Chrysanthius Lathan is not mincing words when it comes to the person — or people — behind the killing of her cousin, 44-year-old father Jeremy Gurtner. "There's a special place in hell for people who take people's lives," Lathan said. "I don't know who was involved but whoever was involved is a sick individual. I don't care what lifestyle someone lives, no one deserves their life to be taken away."
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
WWEEK

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Her Two Leading Challengers All Give Mayor Ted Wheeler a Failing Grade on Gun Violence

As of April 21, Portland police say that 28 people have been killed by gunfire in the city this year. That’s a rate of killing on pace to eclipse the 69 shooting homicides the city witnessed last year. And the Portland Police Bureau says the 390 shooting incidents in the city from January through March are up 248% from the same period two years ago.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...

