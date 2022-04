Here’s what drivers had to say following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway…. Ross Chastain — Winner: “Holy cow. I’m always the one going to the top too early, making the mistake. There at the end it was like eight to go, I was like, I’m not going up there again. I did that a couple times today. I was like, I’ll just ride on the bottom. If it works, I’m not going to lose the race for us, I’ll just let them. … I have no idea. They kept going up, kept moving out of the way.”

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO