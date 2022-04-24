COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday afternoon's mission for the 27 veterans on this year's Honor Flight was to get home. It also came with a special delivery.

"We would like to do what's called mail call," announced Honor Flight board member Gay Veale to the plane.

Mail call when they served meant getting letters from back home.

"I was just telling my son, when I was serving over there our mail got hung for two weeks and it was the hardest time," said Frederick Serrano.

The letters were a morale booster, but these ones weren't just from family and friend but people from all over the country.

"I've never had anything like this. This is very humbling, I'm very grateful. I mean they put a lot of work into these, writing the letters for to us and for mean," said Charles King.

"Some of these kids that wrote it's awesome. To not know who you are but to tell you 'thank you for your service' is a great thing," said Serrano.

While the veteran's we're on their way back, a community of people gathered at Holmes Middle School to say welcome home.

"We didn't get much gratitude when we first came home, and I never expected this," said Phil Reder.

"It just hits you in the heart. So many people it's wonderful," said Monte Collins.

After they walked through the parade of people everyone gathered inside to reflect and hear about the trip.

"Just to interact with them again. Veterans, they're a special breed," said Reder.

The group of men and women got to bond over the last three days and share their war stories.

"The camaraderie that you get with a bunch of guys you never lose it," said Collins.

If you would like to find out more about Honor Flight of Southern Colorado or make a donation you can visit their website .

--

The post Honor Flight: Veterans return from Washington D.C. appeared first on KRDO .