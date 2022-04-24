Fire departments in 5 counties respond to Girard scrapyard fire

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews battled a fire at Metalico Youngstown, Inc. in Girard on Saturday.

It happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday on Furnace Lane in Girard.

Flames were as high as 10 feet when the fire first started. A large pile of cars caught fire.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, the fire was under control. First News spoke to a former employee who was told everyone got out safely. However, a firefighter was transported for injuries.

“We were on Officer Leo Bridge and we saw the huge black smoke and a little of the flame,” said spectator Lauren Macala. “It was puffy. It was very scary looking.”

Dozens of fire trucks have been in and out of the scene and tankers have been dropping off water to try and put out the flames. About a dozen fire departments, including Middlefield, Kinsman Township, Austintown and Orwell were on the scene.

Hiram, Parkman, Newbury, Montville, Southington and Munson fire departments were also there.

“When we arrived there was a large pile of scrap cars on fire and because of the wind we were experiencing, it was a fast-moving fire so we immediately called for additional agencies,” said Girard Fire Chief Jim Petruzzi.

Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Geauga and Ashtabula county fire departments answered that call.

“It’s an independent water supply down here so we didn’t have the water we needed for the incident which then led to calling tanker shuttles for water from multiple counties,” Petruzzi said.

Departments had to use more than one million gallons of water to put out the fire.

“We’re pulling a lot of water and we’re draining the water system so just setting up different fill sites so we can supply the trucks we have here,” Petruzzi said.

Around 6:30 p.m., Mahoning County Hazardous Materials crew also appeared on the scene to contain an undisclosed contaminate that Petruzzi said could be to do with heavy metals. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will be monitoring for water runoff issues and air quality.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire.

