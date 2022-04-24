ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Alabama woman accused of abusing grandmother, trying to bite deputies

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkVLl_0fInr7tu00
Jailed: An Alabama woman was jailed on domestic violence and elderly abuse charges, and also for attempting to bite deputies during her arrest. (Allan Swart/iStock)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is accused of getting into a fight with her grandmother and then attempting to bite deputies who were trying to arrest her, authorities said.

Andi Daniel Wichmann, 39, of Grant, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree domestic violence, third-degree elder abuse and neglect, and resisting arrest, according to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

On Wednesday, officers from the Grant Police Department and the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic violence call, WAAY-TV reported. Authorities determined that Wichmann had been in a confrontation with her 78-year-old grandmother, according to The Sand Mountain Reporter. Both women live on the property, but not in the same building, the newspaper reported.

“Wichmann had apparently thrown furniture into the front yard and even urinated on the front steps prior to law enforcement’s arrival,” Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said.

As deputies arrested Wichmann, she allegedly tried to bite them as she was being taken into custody, WHNT-TV reported.

Wichmann’s grandmother, who was not identified, was not injured, according to The Sand Mountain Reporter.

Wichmann was booked into the Marshall County Jail and bail was set at $13,500, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grant, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Marshall County, AL
City
Grant, AL
Marshall County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Elder Abuse#Violent Crime#Waaytv#Marshall County Sheriff#Whnt Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

California mother accused of drowning her 2 children in bathtub

A California mother accused of drowning her 5-month-old and 2-year-old sons in the bathtub has been arrested, authorities said. Courtney Williams, 26, was booked Thursday into Yuba County Jail on a murder charge, according to records. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office was called to her family’s Linda home at 11:45...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man who abducted 26 children in America’s biggest kidnapping in 1976 may be released

After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
103K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy