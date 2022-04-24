L.A. crime victims board buses to Sacramento to meet with lawmakers

Dozens of Los Angeles crime victims boarded buses headed for Sacramento Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles residents will meet up with hundreds of fellow crime survivors from across the state to speak with lawmakers and attend a rally, march and vigil.

It’s all part of the Survivors Speak California conference, which organizers said is the largest annual gathering of crime victims at the state’s Capitol.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 24, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.