Deputies locate Marion County man reported missing

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed in the death of a missing Florida student who was found dead at a Florence County fire station, according to a letter sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division by 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The solicitor’s office said it will not seek charges […]
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Friday after a crash on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to officials. At about 12:30 p.m., troopers were sent to the area of Highway 501 and SC 41 for a crash with injuries. Marion Fire & Rescue Chief Jeremy Bass said three people […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old Sumter man has been charged after Horry County police said he shot and robbed a man who was trying to sell him a watch. Daniel Evan Moore was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday on a charge of armed robbery and accessory after the […]
A one-year-old child who went missing in Florida over the weekend was yesterday found dead in a septic tank, police have said. Jose Lara is thought to have fallen into the tank in a 'tragic accident', the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. On March 27...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Board of Education has suspended a former Berkley County School District (BCSD) teacher’s certificate of education after she was accused of inappropriately hugging a student. According to the order of suspension, published Tuesday, Dorothy Van Der Sterre Smith was a teacher at Timberland High School in December […]
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A chief deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated after more than two years on the job. The sheriff’s office confirmed to News 2 they terminated deputy Joyce Smith, effective April 1st. Documents revealed Sheriff Graziano terminated Smith because she was in default on paying her student […]
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old woman is facing a hit-and-run charge after authorities said that she was involved in a crash with a golf cart. Emily Ann Rodgers was arrested Monday night and remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of late Tuesday morning. Rodgers faces other charges within the past […]
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Editor’s Note: Police clarified Wednesday afternoon that the two people killed were on a motorcycle. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on the Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Chevon Washington, 27, of Ridgeville, and Michelle Murdaugh, 30, of Moncks Corner, were both killed […]
