Oregon State

Betsy Johnson on leaving the Democratic Party, running for governor

By Ken Boddie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Betsy Johnson is running for governor of Oregon unaffiliated with any political party. No one has won the top executive spot in Oregon...

Comments / 37

Alaskan family
2d ago

don't believe it that's what they always do when the know that their party is tainted. she will still push the same failed policies.

Reply
33
Pat Finley
2d ago

NOPE. She’s been an active Democrat over 20 years. Vote REPUBLICAN. I like both Pulliam and Tiernan

Reply(2)
14
African pride
2d ago

just wanted less competition she's a democrat that's what Portland wants. She might split the vote

Reply
8
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
MarketWatch

Sparks fly in Georgia GOP gubernatorial debate: Perdue now adamant 2020 election was stolen

ATLANTA — The top two Republicans running for governor in Georgia launched the first of three debates Sunday by bickering over who was responsible for 2020 and 2021 Republican election losses, with former U.S. Sen. David Perdue pressing his attack that incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is to blame for Democratic control in Washington, while Kemp fired back that Perdue was trying to pass the blame for his own loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff.
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Democratic insiders predict 'doom' in November

Democratic insiders are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their party's chances of avoiding disaster in the November midterm elections, The New York Times reported Saturday. "Are you calling to ask me about our impending doom?" one Democratic strategist asked a Times reporter. Jim Kessler of the center-left think tank Third Way...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWEEK

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Her Two Leading Challengers All Give Mayor Ted Wheeler a Failing Grade on Gun Violence

As of April 21, Portland police say that 28 people have been killed by gunfire in the city this year. That’s a rate of killing on pace to eclipse the 69 shooting homicides the city witnessed last year. And the Portland Police Bureau says the 390 shooting incidents in the city from January through March are up 248% from the same period two years ago.
PORTLAND, OR

