Betsy Johnson on leaving the Democratic Party, running for governor
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Betsy Johnson is running for governor of Oregon unaffiliated with any political party. No one has won the top executive spot in Oregon...www.koin.com
don't believe it that's what they always do when the know that their party is tainted. she will still push the same failed policies.
NOPE. She’s been an active Democrat over 20 years. Vote REPUBLICAN. I like both Pulliam and Tiernan
just wanted less competition she's a democrat that's what Portland wants. She might split the vote
