Biloxi, MS

Teen in critical condition after being shot in Biloxi

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

BILOXI, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Biloxi on Saturday, April 23.

Police responded to a call of a shooting around 11:09 p.m. at a party near Rachel Drive and Terrace Court. Investigators said an argument broke out as people were leaving the party. They determined at least two guns had been fired, striking multiple homes and cars.

According to police, the girl was sitting inside a car when she was shot. She was taken to a local hospital, then transported to another medical facility and was listed in critical condition.

Investigators said most of the party attendees left by the time police arrived. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Biloxi Police Department at (228)-435-6112 or submit a tip online here .

