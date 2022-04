PORTLAND, Ore. — Chrysanthius Lathan is not mincing words when it comes to the person — or people — behind the killing of her cousin, 44-year-old father Jeremy Gurtner. "There's a special place in hell for people who take people's lives," Lathan said. "I don't know who was involved but whoever was involved is a sick individual. I don't care what lifestyle someone lives, no one deserves their life to be taken away."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO