ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Alabama woman accused of abusing grandmother, trying to bite deputies

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4bP0_0fIno25y00
Jailed: An Alabama woman was jailed on domestic violence and elderly abuse charges, and also for attempting to bite deputies during her arrest. (Allan Swart/iStock)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is accused of getting into a fight with her grandmother and then attempting to bite deputies who were trying to arrest her, authorities said.

Andi Daniel Wichmann, 39, of Grant, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree domestic violence, third-degree elder abuse and neglect, and resisting arrest, according to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

On Wednesday, officers from the Grant Police Department and the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic violence call, WAAY-TV reported. Authorities determined that Wichmann had been in a confrontation with her 78-year-old grandmother, according to The Sand Mountain Reporter. Both women live on the property, but not in the same building, the newspaper reported.

“Wichmann had apparently thrown furniture into the front yard and even urinated on the front steps prior to law enforcement’s arrival,” Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said.

As deputies arrested Wichmann, she allegedly tried to bite them as she was being taken into custody, WHNT-TV reported.

Wichmann’s grandmother, who was not identified, was not injured, according to The Sand Mountain Reporter.

Wichmann was booked into the Marshall County Jail and bail was set at $13,500, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Florida Woman Who Disappeared During Custody Handover Of Daughter Found Dead In Shallow Grave

A Florida mother who went missing during the custody handover of her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, police said. The body of missing Cassie Carli, 37, was found Saturday evening, a week after she went to pick up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend at a parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, as part of their custody arrangement, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Sunday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grant, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Marshall County, AL
City
Grant, AL
Marshall County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Elder Abuse#Violent Crime#Waaytv#Marshall County Sheriff#Whnt Tv#Cox Media Group
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man who abducted 26 children in America’s biggest kidnapping in 1976 may be released

After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

California mother accused of drowning her 2 children in bathtub

A California mother accused of drowning her 5-month-old and 2-year-old sons in the bathtub has been arrested, authorities said. Courtney Williams, 26, was booked Thursday into Yuba County Jail on a murder charge, according to records. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office was called to her family’s Linda home at 11:45...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
93K+
Followers
105K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy