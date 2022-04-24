ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Three Takeaways From Imola: Red Bull Goes 1-2, McLaren Comeback

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlztP_0fInnZrF00

Ferrari faltered as Carlos Sainz records DNF and Charles Leclerc’s late-race mistake lands him outside of top five.

Despite the on and off wet conditions throughout the weekend, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was smooth sailing for some while others struggled to maintain pace and control of their cars.

Imola faced the threat of more rain at the beginning of the race with the track still damp. The teams elected to start on intermediates, but between laps 17 and 20, the entire field pitted for mediums given the dry line.

Red Bull finished 1-2 with Max Verstappen cruising with a comfortable lead throughout a majority of the race and teammate Sergio Pérez right behind him. It marks the first 1-2 finish for the team this season (and the first since 2016), and the Dutchman closes the gap between him and Charles Leclerc in the driver standings, trailing by just 27 points. The two retirements for Verstappen in previous races has kept him just out of reach of the Ferrari driver.

“Well, that was a very lovely Sunday,” Verstappen said over the team radio. Others, though, may not agree.

In shocking fashion, a Ferrari driver did not finish on the podium during its home race. Instead, McLaren’s Lando Norris took third, the first podium for the team this season thanks to a late race mistake from Leclerc.

Mercedes’s George Russell, after a mixed bag of a weekend, took fourth while Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas rounded out the top five. And every team now has a point after Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll finished eighth and 10th, respectively.

Here’s three takeaways from Imola:

What happened to Ferrari?

For the first race in the 2022 season, a Ferrari driver was not on the podium, leaving fans wondering where it went wrong.

Carlos Sainz recorded his second consecutive DNF after colliding with Daniel Ricciardo on the opening lap. The 27-year-old, who just signed a two-year extension , ended up beached on the gravel.

Meanwhile, Leclerc spent a majority of the race chasing for Pérez  who was holding on tight to second as Verstappen had a comfortable lead in Imola. The three drivers pitted late to switch to soft tires, and Leclerc managed to narrow the gap between him and Pérez.

However, disaster struck as he lost control at the Variante Alta chicane. The Ferrari driver had to pit for a new front wing and fresh tires, giving up third to Norris. Leclerc dropped to ninth, but in the final few laps, he was able to recover to finish sixth.

“I was too greedy and I paid the price for it,” he told Sky Sports .

After the race, Leclerc tweeted , “I gave it all but went over the limit at the end. Sorry to the team and to all the tifosi [fans] that supports us. Instead of a P3, it ended up in a P6. We’ll come back stronger.”

Mercedes produces a mixed bag

One of the major storylines this season has been lackluster Mercedes, who went from contending for the World Championship with Lewis Hamilton in 2021 to now scrapping for points.

Russell, who joined from Williams this season, has finished ahead of Hamilton in the last three races, the latest being in Imola as the young rising star came in at fourth compared to Hamilton’s 13th. Russell now has 49 points, landing himself fourth in the driver standings, while Hamilton rests in seventh with 28 points.

Over the team radio, team principal Toto Wolff told Hamilton that he knows “this is undriveable” and that it was a “terrible race.” Hamilton later said to Sky Sports , “I'm out of the Championship for sure,” echoing similar comments he made after Saturday’s sprint race.

The British driver sits more than 50 points behind Leclerc, who leads the driver standings at 86. Hamilton finished 14th in the 21-lap sprint on Saturday, and both the driver and Wolff said on Saturday that “it would be a pretty unrealistic to claim we have a slot among the frontrunners fighting for the championship,” as the team principal put it.

Overtaking had been an issue throughout the weekend for the team. On Saturday, Wolff said, “The car is not good enough to overtake cars that are within 0.4s or 0.5s in lap time performance.” Fans saw this Sunday as Hamilton struggled to get past Pierre Gasly, even with DRS enabled.

Mercedes chose a car design that is different from its competitors, opting for narrow sidepods that leave more of the floor’s top surface exposed. The uncontrollable bouncing seems to be an ongoing issue.

Hamilton has finished in the top five twice in four races this season, going P3 in Bahrain, P10 in Saudi Arabia, P4 in Australia and a season-low 13th on Sunday.

Comparatively, Russell is the only driver this season to finish in the top five of every race. He went P4 in Bahrain, P5 in Saudi Arabia, snagged a podium with P3 in Australia and brought it home with fourth at the Emilia Romagna.

Despite the consistency during the races for Russell, he feels that there is still more room for Mercedes to improve, saying to Sky Sports : “If we want to sustain this position in the championship, we need to find more pace.”

Mercedes sits in a distant third for the Constructor standings as the Ferrari and Red Bull teammates work more cohesively, sitting in first (124) and second (113), respectively. With the Miami Grand Prix in two weeks, the question remains: What does Mercedes need to do to bring consistency to Hamilton’s car?

McLaren shows signs of a comeback

Imola seems to be a lucky place for Norris as he finished on the podium for the second consecutive season.

McLaren began the season very off pace compared to the rest of the grid, but Norris and teammate Ricciardo have worked their way up to contention. The young 22-year-old stayed in fourth place in the closing laps, but a Leclerc error gave Norris a window to slide into third.

But that was not the only significant moment this weekend for Norris. He also qualified third Friday ahead of Sainz and Pérez  but when it came time for Saturday’s sprint, Norris fell to fifth, just behind both Red Bull and Ferrari drivers.

Throughout the first four races, Ricciardo has gone 14th in Bahrain, 17th in Saudi Arabia after retiring early, sixth at his home race and 18th in Imola. Meanwhile, Norris finished P15 in Bahrain, P7 in Saudi Arabia, P5 in Australia and third this weekend.

When asked if it was a surprise to finish behind Red Bull, he said, per Autosport : “Yeah, of course. It was an amazing race and amazing weekend to be honest. To beat one Red Bull and one Ferrari is much better than we're expecting always, so I'm happy. The team deserve it.

“From where we were in race one, to now scoring a podium, I think they all deserve it. So top job to the team.”

More Racing Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mercedes concede possibility W13 concept ‘simply doesn’t work’

Mercedes continued their Formula One struggles at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix over the weekend, leaving team boss Toto Wolff admitting there’s a possibility that the new car built for the 2022 season “simply doesn’t work”.New regulations for this campaign saw each F1 team design and refine new vehicles, but while some - like Ferrari’s F1-75 - have enabled the team to take enormous leaps in competitiveness, Mercedes have fallen short.Their W13 model has been beset by porpoising issues, even before reaching top speeds and on both straights and corners, with the unconventional ‘zero-pods’ design behind most of their troubles...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton backed by Red Bull rival despite title admission after ‘horrible’ Imola weekend

Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year. Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Daily Mail

Red Bull chief Christian Horner declares his team's one-two finish at the Emilia Romagna GP as one of the their 'best ever results' after bouncing back from Max Verstappen's retirement in Australia

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has claimed Max Verstappen's victory in front of team-mate Sergio Perez at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to be one of the team's 'best ever results'. Verstappen comfortably triumphed at Imola, leading every one of the 63 laps, to take his second win of the...
MOTORSPORTS
SPORTbible

Two Formula One Drivers Are Set To Swap Teams Mid Season

The Formula One season could be shaken up after just four races, with rumours of a driver swap between two teams on the verge of taking place. Max Verstappen took his second win of the season last weekend as Red Bull Racing earned their first 1-2 finish 2016, at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Nico Rosberg believes Toto Wolff is ‘annoyed’ with Lewis Hamilton after Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was annoyed at Lewis Hamilton during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, according to former driver Nico Rosberg.Wolff and Hamilton were seen in a heated discussion on Friday after the seven-time champion only narrowly made it through Q1 before managing just 13th place on the grid in Q2.He would then go on to finish 14th in the sprint race and 13th in the Emilia Romagna GP on Sunday, before Wolff dismissed speculation about a rift between him and the seven-time champion.But Rosberg, who worked with Hamilton and Wolff for several years at Mercedes, feels there...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

I had to pay for Ricciardo’s mistake - Sainz

Carlos Sainz says he had to pay for Daniel Ricciardo’s error after contact between the two on the opening lap that saw the Spaniard retire from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Ricciardo had got a better start and was on the inside of Sainz approaching the Tamburello chicane, but...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Imola#Dnf#Dutchman#Mercedes
Reuters

Wolff says he must protect Hamilton after Imola low

IMOLA, Italy, April 25 (Reuters) - Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has promised to protect Lewis Hamilton after the seven times Formula One world champion struggled through Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Briton finished 13th in the fourth round of the season and was lapped by Red Bull's world...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Nico Rosberg criticises Ferrari over Charles Leclerc pitstop at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Ferrari should not have pitted Charles Leclerc in the closing stages of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, says former world champion Nico Rosberg.The Monegasque driver was hunting down Sergio Perez in second place heading into the final 10 laps of the Italian race, before he caught too much of a curb and spun into the wall.Fortunately, there was minimal damage to Leclerc’s car but Ferrari still decided to pit him straight away and replace his front wing.Leclerc was then forced to recover several places in the final few laps as he ended up finishing a disappointing sixth.And Rosberg feels his...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Red Bull Chief Still Believes Lewis Hamilton Could Make A Comeback

Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull, has admitted that despite Lewis Hamilton’s poor performance so far this season, he’s sure he will “become a factor” later in the year. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was extremely successful with Max Verstappen taking first place with Sergio Perez not far behind. Hamilton on the other hand […] The post F1 News: Red Bull Chief Still Believes Lewis Hamilton Could Make A Comeback appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton apologises to Mercedes after ‘weekend to forget’ in Imola

Lewis Hamilton issued an apology to Mercedes following one of the worst races of his 16-season career.The seven-time world champion finished 13th at Sunday’s wet-dry Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, a lap behind winner Max Verstappen, and nine places adrift of his team-mate George Russell.Sergio Perez was second as Red Bull secured their first one-two finish in six years, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc came home sixth after he spun from third with just nine laps to run. Leclerc’s error allowed Lando Norris to snatch the final spot on the podium.Verstappen’s win – his second of the season – has...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton concedes title race as Max Verstappen takes shot at Mercedes after Imola

Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday to cut Charles Leclerc’s F1 championship lead after the Ferrari driver threw away a podium finish with a costly late spin at Imola, but there is more drama away from the title race, with Lewis Hamilton enduring another nightmare weekend as Mercedes continue to struggle. Although George Russell has shown the way for the Silver Arrows, outperforming his more illustrious teammate so far as Toto Wolff and co. look to get to grips with their early-season problems. Sergio Perez finished second to seal a Red Bull one-two,...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Red Bull's Helmut Marko jokes Lewis Hamilton should have retired last year

Red Bull motor racing advisor Helmut Marko joked that Lewis Hamilton should have retired at the end of last season. Seven-time champion Hamilton has endured a nightmare start to 2022 and during Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix found himself lapped by Max Verstappen, who controversially beat him to last year's championship on the final lap of the final race.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘It shows how wrong we got it’: Lewis Hamilton reveals Mercedes regrets from Imola

Lewis Hamilton says getting lapped by last season’s title rival Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix “shows just how wrong” Mercedes have got this year’s car. Hamilton conceded that his title hopes were already over this season after the seven-time world champion’s struggles plunged to new depths in Imola with a 13th place finish. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologised to Hamilton for an “undriveable” car, with Wolff also admitting there’s a possibility the W13 “simply doesn’t work”.Teams had to start from scratch following the overhaul of racing rules and regulations ahead of the 2022 season but...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Red Bull's Max Verstappen insists lapping bitter rival Lewis Hamilton at the Emilia Romagna GP was 'not anything exciting' - and he admits huge gap between them is due to 'slow' Mercedes

Max Verstappen has insisted he took no joy in humiliating Lewis Hamilton at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix by lapping his struggling rival during the race. The world champion dominated at Imola, leading all 63 laps to take his second win from four races this season for Red Bull and securing a one-two finish for the team in front of Sergio Perez.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

No hard feelings with Ricciardo, says unlucky Sainz

IMOLA, Italy, April 24 (Reuters) - Carlos Sainz said there were no hard feelings with Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian apologised for a collision that ended the Ferrari driver's race on the opening lap at Imola on Sunday. Sainz spun into the gravel two corners into his team's home Emilia...
MOTORSPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy