ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

11-year-old dies in 4th fatal Florence County shooting this weekend

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5dqH_0fInmtQI00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 11-year-old died Sunday in a shooting, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Sunday morning on Glendale School Road in the Scranton area, deputies said. The 11-year-old died of a gunshot wound. Their identity has not been released.

News13 is tracking crime where you live. Click here for more reports

Two people are detained in connection with the incident, but no formal charges had been filed as of Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

This is the fourth deadly shooting in Florence County this weekend. Another person was killed overnight in a shooting in Myrtle Beach.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Scranton, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
Florence County, SC
Sports
City
Florence, SC
City
Glendale, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy