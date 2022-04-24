11-year-old dies in 4th fatal Florence County shooting this weekend

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 11-year-old died Sunday in a shooting, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Sunday morning on Glendale School Road in the Scranton area, deputies said. The 11-year-old died of a gunshot wound. Their identity has not been released.

Two people are detained in connection with the incident, but no formal charges had been filed as of Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

This is the fourth deadly shooting in Florence County this weekend. Another person was killed overnight in a shooting in Myrtle Beach.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

