TRENTON — A 47-year-old man was killed when he was struck by an oncoming pickup truck shortly after midnight on Route 365 Sunday, according to the New York State Police. State police said James J. Alshelmer, 45, of Cold Brook, Herkimer County, was eastbound on Route 365 shortly after midnight when his 2003 Ford pickup truck hit pedestrian Michael W. Grems, 47, of Frankfort, Herkimer County. The collision occurred in a dark and unlit portion of the highway, near South Side Road, troopers said.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO