Fargo - The City of Fargo has sent pre-filled sandbags to Valley City to help with their flood battle. The sandbags have been sitting in storage at Sandbag Central in Fargo since being filled by volunteers and city staff in Fargo in 2020. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney spoke with Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud to see what their needs were and decided Fargo could greatly help Valley City out by sending sandbags there.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO