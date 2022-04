Fidelity Investments just made a major splash by announcing they will allow trading in Bitcoin in the 401(k) plans they administer starting midyear. This makes Fidelity the first major plan provider – though almost certainly not the last – to allow trading in Bitcoin. News was scant as to whether other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum would eventually be allowed in Fidelity 401(k) accounts. For now, the focus is on Bitcoin.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO