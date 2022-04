A New York physician was charged in an unsealed indictment on Thursday over an alleged $10 million health care fraud scheme. The Department of Justice announced that Elemer Raffai, 56, is charged with health care fraud for his alleged involvement in an alleged scheme between July 2016 and June 2017, signing prescriptions and other order forms for services that weren't medically necessary, the Department of Justice states.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO