Gavin Lux not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Wouldn’t it be great if the Yankees just had one perfect player, who wasn’t dogged by anything from his past and didn’t invite valid criticism? Ahhh. The dream. No, instead the team is led by Aaron Judge (strikes out too much, gets injured, woke up the Red Sox with a boombox), Giancarlo Stanton (strikes out too much, gets injured, body is weird) and Gerrit Cole (hates Billy Crystal, hates minor interruptions, hates crowds, hates silence, and — most importantly — cheated with Spider Tack along with 98% of his best friends across the pitching fraternity).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO