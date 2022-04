Click here to read the full article. Norah O’Donnell and CBS News have come to terms on a new deal that will keep the anchor at “CBS Evening News” beyond the 2024 election, according to four people familiar with the matter. A a spokeswoman for O’Donnell declined to make the anchor available for comment. O’Donnell disclosed her new contract Friday evening while having a toast with some producers at CBS News’ Washington, D.C., facility, according to three of these people. CBS News confirmed it had signed the anchor to a new deal on Saturday, after details, some previously reported by Puck,...

NFL ・ 18 DAYS AGO