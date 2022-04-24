Motorcyclist seriously injured in Dartmouth crash
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Dartmouth Friday afternoon.
Officers responding to the Russells Mills Road around 3 p.m. learned that a motorcycle had collided head-on with a Dodge Charger.
The motorcyclist, identified as a 53-year-old Dartmouth man, was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
