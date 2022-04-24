$1M available for Seattle summer learning programs, deadline April 27

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO