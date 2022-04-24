ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

$1M available for Seattle summer learning programs, deadline April 27

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle City Department of Education is...

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
King County to use Redmond hotel as temporary housing for refugees

King County will soon be opening up more temporary housing for refugees. Executive Dow Constantine has announced plans to use the former Silver Cloud Inn in Redmond until it's ready to operate as a Health through Housing site in which it can offer services for the homeless. “There’s a workforce...
KING COUNTY, WA
'We have a crisis on our hands': Land in Tacoma will be developed into mixed-income housing

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Council approved a deal on Tuesday to sell 2.9 acres of land along Pacific Avenue to the city of Tacoma. The land is meant to be used for residential development, but the sale comes with key requirement: at least two-thirds of the units developed will be set aside for those with a household income that doesn’t go above 80% of the area median income.
TACOMA, WA
LISTEN: Graffiti problem could end homeless agreement between Seattle, state

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the State Department of Transportation to clean up the graffiti that has exploded along I-5 through downtown. He says if it's not removed, he's considering ending an agreement that has the city clear out homeless encampments on state property. Matt and Jeff take a closer look.
SEATTLE, WA
Priest Point Park to be renamed to honor Squaxin Island Tribe

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia City Council voted unanimously to rename Priest Point Park to Squaxin Park to honor the Squaxin Island Tribe. The Squaxin Island Tribe has occupied the lands in and around the city of Olympia since time immemorial through the Steh-Chass people, according to the tribe.
OLYMPIA, WA

