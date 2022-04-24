$1M available for Seattle summer learning programs, deadline April 27

At one point, it seemed iffy that Riko Niyomwungere would graduate from high school, never mind go to college. "I'd come to school not for the purpose of going to class but for, like, either hitting the gym, playing football or wrestling," said the now 20-year-old. A counselor at Seattle's...
Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
King County will soon be opening up more temporary housing for refugees. Executive Dow Constantine has announced plans to use the former Silver Cloud Inn in Redmond until it's ready to operate as a Health through Housing site in which it can offer services for the homeless. “There’s a workforce...
TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Council approved a deal on Tuesday to sell 2.9 acres of land along Pacific Avenue to the city of Tacoma. The land is meant to be used for residential development, but the sale comes with key requirement: at least two-thirds of the units developed will be set aside for those with a household income that doesn’t go above 80% of the area median income.
A new trail at Larrabee State Park will make it easier and safer to hike to Clayton Beach, a popular waterfront site that in the past has been accessible only by scrambling down a steep hillside on rogue pathways cut by hikers seeking access to the golden shoreline. It’s the...
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the State Department of Transportation to clean up the graffiti that has exploded along I-5 through downtown. He says if it's not removed, he's considering ending an agreement that has the city clear out homeless encampments on state property. Matt and Jeff take a closer look.
TACOMA, Wash. — Data collected from the Census Bureau shows a disturbing trend in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area. Almost half of the area’s minority renters don’t feel confident that they can pay their rent. The data was collected by Construction Coverage, and it shows that:. 14.8% of minority...
WASHINGTON STATE — Eleven counties in the state will receive a combined $17.5 million in funding from the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure program (CHIP) for 26 projects that will support the development of nearly 2,100 housing units, the Washington State Department of Commerce announced on Tuesday. King, Pierce, Snohomish,...
Nicky spent much of the past decade as a social worker, helping people get into housing or avoid eviction. So when she fell behind on rent herself after medical issues pushed her to look for other work, she felt both a deep irony and fear that the life she had built for her elementary school age son could be slipping away.
EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds City Council failed to vote on an ordinance intended to reduce illegal camping on public property Tuesday night. The city council meeting ended before members could vote to pass or reject the ordinance. A motion to table the discussion indefinitely also failed to pass.
SEATTLE — COVID cases are again on the rise in King County. It’s pushed King County from the “green” to the “yellow” zone – meaning the county is back in the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level. It takes more than 200 new...
SEATTLE — Saturday marks the start of cruise season in Seattle, with the first ship setting sail for Alaska on Norwegian Bliss. Thousands of passengers lined Alaskan Way ready to board the 20-deck ship. They were the first of more than 1.2 million passengers expected into the city's ports...
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia City Council voted unanimously to rename Priest Point Park to Squaxin Park to honor the Squaxin Island Tribe. The Squaxin Island Tribe has occupied the lands in and around the city of Olympia since time immemorial through the Steh-Chass people, according to the tribe.
Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department Administrative Assistant to the Director Tracy Sessions has received statewide recognition for her exemplary work in the city.
