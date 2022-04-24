ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

MSNBC airs audio of McCarthy saying he considered asking Trump to resign

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S41Tq_0fInjRwH00

( The Hill ) – Audio released on Thursday confirms that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he was considering asking former President Trump to resign in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, according to a recording aired on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” and shared by reporters from The New York Times.

In the audio clip, which is also now included in the Times’ report on the matter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) asks the House GOP leader if he was hearing that Trump might resign or had any reason to believe it could happen.

Referring to the likelihood that Congress would impeach Trump, McCarthy says, “The only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign. I mean, that would be my take but I don’t think he would take it. But I don’t know.”

Florida releases examples from banned math textbooks

In a lengthy statement issued earlier on Thursday in response to the Times’ reporting, before the audio was aired, McCarthy denied that he had ever said such a thing during a House leadership call on Jan. 10, 2021.

The reporting is based on a forthcoming book by New York Times reporters Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin, titled “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future.”

​​”The New York Times’ reporting on me is totally false and wrong,” McCarthy said . “It comes as no surprise that the corporate media is obsessed with doing everything it can to further a liberal agenda. This promotional book tour is no different. If the reporters were interested in truth why would they ask for comment after the book was printed?”

According to the Times, Mark Bednar, a spokesperson for McCarthy, also pushed back against the reporting, saying, ​​“McCarthy never said he’d call Trump to say he should resign.”

The Hill has reached out to the offices of McCarthy and Cheney for comment.

Mother stepping in front of vehicles, gets them to stop for school bus

The development comes months ahead of the November midterms, in which Republicans are seeking to regain majorities in the House and Senate. McCarthy is eyeing the House Speaker’s gavel if his party takes control of the lower chamber.

Days after the Capitol riot, McCarthy claimed in a public statement that “the president bears responsibility” for the insurrection, adding “these facts require immediate action from President Trump, accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure President-elect Biden is successfully able to begin his term.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Sarah Palin wrote the Marjorie Taylor Greene playbook but in today's GOP she's a "relic of the past"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Before there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Rep. Lauren Boebert — before former President Donald Trump launched the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign — there was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is competing in a race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat once held by the late Rep. Don Young. A Palin victory in that congressional election is far from a done deal; she is facing a lot of competition. But Palin was certainly an influential figure in her party, and journalist Joanna Weiss examines that influence in an article published by Politico on April 24.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Bears#House#Gop#The New York Times
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WATE

WATE

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy