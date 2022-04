NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Shoppers at Queens Center Mall were forced to evacuate early Saturday morning after an unknown assailant sprayed the crowd with pepper spray.

No one was seriously injured, but the area around the Macy’s in the Elmhurst mall was forced to temporarily close, the New York Post reported.

That area of the mall was fully operational again by 12:35 p.m., according to police.

No arrests have been made.