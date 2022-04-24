ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Alameda County Sheriff seizes millions of dollars worth of fentanyl

By Joe Hiti
 3 days ago

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says it seized more than $4 million worth of illicit fentanyl in two East Bay cities.

The department said on Saturday that detectives and partners at the Narcotics Task Force recovered nearly 93 pounds, or 42 kilograms, of the drug in Oakland and Hayward .

Alameda County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ray Kelly told The Associated Press on Saturday that fentanyl's street value is about $100 per gram,

"This is a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic," sheriff's officials shared on social media, posting photos of dozens of plastic bags they said contained the drug.

The California Department of Public Health attributed 3,946 deaths related to fentanyl overdose in 2020, when complete data was most recently available . That year, Alameda County experienced a record-setting 144 opioid-related deaths, with the majority attributed to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The DEA claims that a kilogram of the drug has the ability to kill 500,000 people, and as little as 2 milligrams can be deadly depending upon a handful of parameters. Toxicology experts have said it's impossible to overdose on fentanyl through touch and accidental contact, despite viral claims to the contrary.

Kelly told The Associated Press that officers identified a fentanyl manufacturing lab on Friday and quickly worked to serve two search warrants.

On top of recovering the drugs, Kelly shared that one suspect was arrested, and authorities are continuing to look for a second person involved.

