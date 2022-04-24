ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPD: Motorcyclist dies in crash after leaving work, colliding with 2 trees

By Sam Campbell
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died Saturday night in Gresham after reportedly leaving work and crashing his motorcycle into two trees, police said.

The crash happened near the corner of NE Riverside Parkway and 189th Avenue.

The Gresham Police Department told KOIN 6 News the motorcyclist reportedly left a workplace and while driving away, lost control of the bike, went over a curb and crashed into two trees.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist has not been identified, and authorities did not release any further information.

Comments / 23

*Vickii Airmed*
2d ago

My condolences for his family ☹️ my dad rides bike and and was in a horrible accident when I was 12 I almost lost him and he is a very professional and smart rider was able to lay his bike down before going over the garters and into a river and saved himself, but has massive scars on his back from the road rash I wasn’t allowed to see him for weeks because he didn’t want me to see him like that it was the hardest situation to be put in, so I really feel for the family 💐

roadster
2d ago

take a 3 day team oregon riding course, it's the best training you'll ever get NO mater how long you've riden, most crashes occur on turns, and NO, most motorcycles don't ride like they own the road

