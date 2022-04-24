GPD: Motorcyclist dies in crash after leaving work, colliding with 2 trees
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died Saturday night in Gresham after reportedly leaving work and crashing his motorcycle into two trees, police said.
The crash happened near the corner of NE Riverside Parkway and 189th Avenue.
The Gresham Police Department told KOIN 6 News the motorcyclist reportedly left a workplace and while driving away, lost control of the bike, went over a curb and crashed into two trees.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcyclist has not been identified, and authorities did not release any further information.
