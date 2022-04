It is no secret that several countries are less accepting of homosexuality and show no support for the LGTBQIA+ community. Even home in the United States, anti-LGTBQIA+ legislation has been filed in several states, including Florida. Furthermore, it is also not uncommon to see nations take actions that reaffirm their stance against the LGTBQIA+ rights movement and Saudi Arabia makes a perfect example of the latter. According to UpRoxx, Dr. Strange 2, also known as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will apparently not feature in Saudi Arabia because it features a gay character. Indeed, the film will be banned altogether.

