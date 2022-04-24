ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lyon 3-2 Paris St-Germain: Hosts win Champions League semi-final first leg

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyon took advantage of mistakes from Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Barbora Votikova to win the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final. PSG went ahead through Marie-Antoinette Katoto's early goal, but Lyon equalised with Wendie Renard's penalty after Votikova had fouled Melvine Malard. Catarina Macario then scored twice with...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PSG 'are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino' just hours after his side sealed Ligue 1 title - as the French club 'begin talks over an eye-watering £12.6m pay-off' for him and his staff

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title, according to reports in France. PSG were crowned champions following their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday, but despite running away with the league title, Pochettino and his players have come under intense scrutiny since their exit from the Champions League in the last-16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City win SEVEN-goal thriller against Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final... with Karim Benzema's audacious Panenka leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of second leg

In a quite wonderful game of almost perpetual, furious, motion, for one split second Real Madrid stopped. And in that brief moment, Bernardo Silva gave Manchester City the slender advantage they deserved, and that may yet steer their progress to a second Champions League final. Madrid will throw plenty at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Hegerberg
Person
Delphine Cascarino
Person
Wendie Renard
Person
Catarina Macario
Person
Christiane Endler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris St Germain#Barcelona#Juventus#Women S Champions League#Psg#The Parc Des Princes
The Associated Press

Villarreal faces next giant at Liverpool in CL semifinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Juventus and Bayern Munich learned the hard way that Villarreal, despite its modest reputation, is no pushover even in Europe’s elite competition. Now the club from a small town of 50,000 inhabitants in eastern Spain must get past one more giant standing in the way of a dream appearance in its first Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in signing Man Utd star

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United this summer, with his exit set to confirm a second departure on a free transfer in a decade. The 29-year-old has endured a torrid six years since his return to the club in 2016 but is finally set to end speculation over his future by leaving on a free transfer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Villarreal; Inter visits Bologna

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool starts as the big favorite against Villarreal in the first leg of the semifinals but won’t be underestimating the Spanish team, according to manager Jurgen Klopp. And for good reason. Villarreal has already eliminated European royalty in Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout stage. Up next is a team on course for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies in the same season. Liverpool has won the League Cup, is in the FA Cup final and is a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Six-time European champion Liverpool, which is seeking to reach a third final in five years and has only lost one of its 26 games in all competitions in 2022, is without injured striker Roberto Firmino but he has lost his place in the attack anyway. Gerard Moreno could be a doubt for Villarreal after the Spain striker injured his right leg two weeks ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Can Karim Benzema hot streak continue?

The Champions League semifinals begin as four teams remain in pursuit of continental glory. The action kicks off on Tuesday when Real Madrid head to Manchester City for the first leg. It will be Liverpool and Villarreal on Wednesday in the other semifinal. Tuesday's clash at the Etihad features a club in Real that have won the tournament 13 times, more than any other, while City have yet to reach the summit but are hoping this is the year Pep Guardiola leads them there. Ahead of kickoff, here are our expert picks:
UEFA
CBS Sports

AC Milan's late win against Lazio keeps the Rossoneri's Serie A title hopes alive

It's turning into one of the most exciting title races in recent Serie A history. With Inter Milan and AC Milan both fighting until the end to win the Scudetto, it was AC Milan's last minute 2-1 win against Lazio on Sunday that continued to provide title hopes to the Rossonerri. Thanks to a dramatic, odd goal scored by Sandro Tonali in added time, Milan jumped back into first place with 74 points, two more than rival Inter, who play on Wednesday.
SOCCER
The Independent

Europa League win over Man Utd was ‘revenge’ against Sir Alex Ferguson, Francis Coquelin claims

Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin has said the team’s Europa League final victory over Manchester United last season was “revenge” against Sir Alex Ferguson, following comments dating back to Arsenal’s 8-2 defeat at Old Trafford in 2011. Coquelin, who will face Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals this week with Villarreal, made his Arsenal debut as part of an under-strength Gunners side in the infamous Premier League thrashing to Ferguson’s United. Ferguson would later write in his autobiography that Coquelin “was completely out of his depth” in the defeat, adding: “I had hardly heard of him and he barely played again.”...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy