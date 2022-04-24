Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Day off versus lefty

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their winning ways against the San Diego Padres Sunday, storming to a 10-2 victory over their same-state rivals to take two out of three games in the two teams first series matchup this season. They've now won 11 out of 12 against the Padres dating back to August 2021.Sunday's offense was powered by a trio of homers - two that came off the bat of Cody Bellinger, his third and fourth of the season. Freddie Freeman also hit his third of the year, a towering 425 foot blast to deep right field. Six Dodgers finished the game...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO