ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Day off versus lefty

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lux is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Phillies send Stott to minors and call up a familiar face

The Phillies made some roster changes before Monday's night game against the Colorado Rockies. Just 2½ weeks after starting at third base on opening day, rookie Bryson Stott was sent to Triple A Lehigh Valley. In a corresponding move, the team added veteran outfielder Roman Quinn to the big-league...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Odubel Herrera sitting Sunday for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Odubel Herrera in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Herrera will catch a breather as the Phillies work him back up to full speed from his oblique injury. Matt Vierling will start in his spot in centerfield and bat ninth. Our...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hanser Alberto
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Sean Manaea
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Add RHP Reyes Moronta to the Roster

The Dodgers had a series of moves before their finale against the Padres on Sunday afternoon. There was already an early report that southpaw Darien Nunez would need to undergo Tommy John surgery, meaning that he would be out for the season. But they also added Reyes Moronta into the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Fans Help Padres Set Petco Park Attendance Record

The series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres drew an announced attendance of 44,930, which was the largest crowd of the weekend at Petco Park. That mark also helped the Padres set a franchise record. The 133,856 total attendance represented the highest in Petco Park history...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Mlb Com#Friars
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Get Series Win Over Padres Behind Home Runs From Freddie Freeman & Cody Bellinger

Clayton Kershaw didn’t make franchise history but the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres, 10-2, to take two of three in the series at Petco Park. Kershaw entered the day needing seven strikeouts to pass Don Sutton for most in Dodgers history. His slider didn’t have its usual consistency and Kershaw largely pitched to contact over his five innings of work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Frustrated By Rushing Throw In Diamondbacks Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit into five costly double plays in their 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, which overshadowed a throwing error by Gavin Lux in the third inning. Will Smith’s three-run double from the first inning still represented the only scoring in the game before...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS LA

Bellinger homers twice as Dodgers lay it on Padres, 10-2

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their winning ways against the San Diego Padres Sunday, storming to a 10-2 victory over their same-state rivals to take two out of three games in the two teams first series matchup this season. They've now won 11 out of 12 against the Padres dating back to August 2021.Sunday's offense was powered by a trio of homers - two that came off the bat of Cody Bellinger, his third and fourth of the season. Freddie Freeman also hit his third of the year, a towering 425 foot blast to deep right field. Six Dodgers finished the game...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers ‘Gave It Away’ In Loss To Diamondbacks

Coming off an easy win behind a dominant performance from Walker Buehler in the series opener the Los Angeles Dodgers again took an early lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks, but failed to protect it and suffered a 5-3 loss. The Dodgers outhit the Diamondbacks, nine to four, but also went...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy