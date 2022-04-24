White Sox's Jake Burger: Takes seat Sunday

Sheets went 1-for-3 with a walk Sunday against the Twins. Sheets started at first base and hit fifth Sunday, as Jose Abreu shifted to designated hitter. His performance wasn't particularly notable, though he should see sustained playing time either in left field or at designated hitter due to the absence of Eloy Jimenez (hamstring). As a result of a number of other injuries, Sheets was already playing regularly, and he has now collected at least one hit in four consecutive starts.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO