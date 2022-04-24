ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox's Jake Burger: Takes seat Sunday

Burger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins....

FOX Sports

Peters shines as Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday. Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker, and provided the Pirates a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sits after five straight starts

Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals. Though everyday second baseman Josh Harrison (shoulder) returns to the lineup Tuesday as a designated hitter, Garcia will hit the bench after five consecutive starts at the keystone. Danny Mendick will fill in at second base Tuesday, but both he and Garcia should see their playing time trend down with Harrison healthy again and outfielder Luis Robert (groin) expected back in the lineup Wednesday.
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia left off White Sox lineup Tuesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox appear to be giving Garcia a breather after five straight starts. Danny Mendick is shifting to second base in place of Garcia, while Jake Burger is entering the lineup to play third base and bat sixth. Andrew Vaughn is moving from sixth to second in the order. Jose Abreu is batting third, followed by Yasmani Grandal and A.J. Pollock.
numberfire.com

Adam Engel in center field Tuesday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Engel is entering the lineup to replace Adam Haseley in center field and hit eighth. The White Sox optioned Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Luis Robert (groin) is still on the sidelines.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: In line for increased role

Sheets went 1-for-3 with a walk Sunday against the Twins. Sheets started at first base and hit fifth Sunday, as Jose Abreu shifted to designated hitter. His performance wasn't particularly notable, though he should see sustained playing time either in left field or at designated hitter due to the absence of Eloy Jimenez (hamstring). As a result of a number of other injuries, Sheets was already playing regularly, and he has now collected at least one hit in four consecutive starts.
Yardbarker

Royals vs. White Sox Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 26 (Expect Runs in Chicago)

Two AL Central foes get set for battle on Tuesday night. The reigning division champions Chicago White Sox are off to a slow start as injuries have hindred them already this season, with Eloy Jimenez going down this weekend to a hamstring injury. Still, the team has one of the most vaunted lineups in baseball that mashes against left handed pitching, which they are set to face on Tuesday.
theScore

White Sox confident they can rebound from 0-6 road trip

Despite a winless six-game road trip that featured injuries to a couple of key players, the Chicago White Sox are confident they can bounce back. "We've been here before," shortstop Tim Anderson said Sunday, according to The Athletic's James Fegan. "It ain't really too much to say. Everything happened right in front of us. We've just got to keep playing.
NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez undergoes surgery

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez underwent surgery on Tuesday. The team said the surgery was to "repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee" and noted it was similar to the injury sustained by Yasmani Grandal in 2021 and Lance Lynn earlier in April. Previously, the team...
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Considered day-to-day

Hendriks is considered day-to-day due to back spasms but hasn't been ruled out from appearing in Tuesday's game against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Hendriks reportedly slipped in the dugout between the ninth and 10th innings Sunday against the Twins, shortly before allowing a walkoff homer to Byron Buxton. The issue doesn't appear to be serious, however, as it looks as though he'll return to action within a few days if not right away. If he doesn't wind up being cleared to pitch Tuesday, Kendall Graveman or Aaron Bummer could receive a save opportunity.
