Segra Field hosts 2022 Gonzaga Rugby Classic

LEESBURG, Va (WDVM) — On Saturday, Segra Field, the home of Loudoun United and Old Glory DC, hosted the 2022 Gonzaga Rugby Classic.

A handful of the top high school rugby teams in the nation traveled to Leesburg to see who would come out on top!

Vienna, Loudoun and Gonzaga were among the local teams in action. A total of eight teams were ranked nationally in the top 25.

“This is the preeminent eastern seaboard tournament,” said Vienna Rugby head coach Kendall Erickson. “It’s fun to really watch that high level top 10, top 15 rugby teams in the nation.”

For many of these teams, this tournament is a tune up for the national tournament in a couple of weeks. So no matter the outcome this weekend, the teams are enjoying the stiff competition.

“This is the greatest opportunity to prepare us for nationals,” said Vienna Rugby junior Camden Erickson.

“It’s awesome just to experience this,” said Gonzaga junior Burke Carroll. “Nobody else in the country is doing this, so it’s awesome.”

The 2022 Gonzaga Rugby Classic took place over two days. Saturday’s events consisted of a round robin group stage, and the top teams advanced to Sunday’s knockout stages. Results can be found here .

