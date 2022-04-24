ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Segra Field hosts 2022 Gonzaga Rugby Classic

By Jake Rohm
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVYeA_0fIngKc700

LEESBURG, Va (WDVM) — On Saturday, Segra Field, the home of Loudoun United and Old Glory DC, hosted the 2022 Gonzaga Rugby Classic.

A handful of the top high school rugby teams in the nation traveled to Leesburg to see who would come out on top!

Vienna, Loudoun and Gonzaga were among the local teams in action. A total of eight teams were ranked nationally in the top 25.

“This is the preeminent eastern seaboard tournament,” said Vienna Rugby head coach Kendall Erickson. “It’s fun to really watch that high level top 10, top 15 rugby teams in the nation.”

For many of these teams, this tournament is a tune up for the national tournament in a couple of weeks. So no matter the outcome this weekend, the teams are enjoying the stiff competition.

“This is the greatest opportunity to prepare us for nationals,” said Vienna Rugby junior Camden Erickson.

“It’s awesome just to experience this,” said Gonzaga junior Burke Carroll. “Nobody else in the country is doing this, so it’s awesome.”

The 2022 Gonzaga Rugby Classic took place over two days. Saturday’s events consisted of a round robin group stage, and the top teams advanced to Sunday’s knockout stages. Results can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Tyler Zombro makes remarkable return to the mound

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton native and Durham Bulls relief pitcher Tyler Zombro appeared in his first game in nearly a year, after suffering a serious head injury last summer. In June 2021, Zombro was hit by a batted ball during a game against the Norfolk Tides. He was taken...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Centeio has standout performance during JMU Spring Game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Todd Centeio was the star of Saturday’s JMU Spring Game. Centeio, a graduate transfer quarterback from Colorado State, threw for more than 200 yards and led three scoring drives in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage in front of 2,476 fans at Bridgeforth Stadium. “He made some...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Back on track as baseball sweeps UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia baseball completed the sweep over North Carolina behind a fast start, winning 10-3. This was the second ACC sweep of the season, after beating Boston College at the end of March, and first sweep over UNC since 2015. The Cavaliers opened play with seven...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, VA
City
Vienna, VA
Vienna, VA
Sports
Leesburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
WHSV

JMU baseball sweeps William and Mary in weekend series

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball dominated William and Mary 10-3, completing a weekend sweep at Veterans Memorial Park. This victory marked the Dukes’ first series sweep against the Tribe since 2018. JMU improves to 23-17 and 9-6 in conference play. “I’m really proud of how we stayed...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WTKR

Baseball rematch between Old Dominion and UVA cancelled

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion was seeking a season sweep. Virginia was looking for revenge. Neither team will get the chance to accomplish its goal. The threat of inclement weather has caused the Commonwealth Classic baseball showdown between the Monarchs and Cavaliers to be cancelled. The two in-state foes were set to meet at Harbor Park on Tuesday night.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Captains softball embraces pride, handles pressure of No. 1 ranking

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport has seen exceptional success with several of its athletic programs this academic year. The Captains' women's soccer team won a national championship, the women's basketball squad climbed to the number one ranking in the country and the softball team is the latest to add itself to the list.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Segra Field#Washington Dc#Gonzaga Rugby Classic#Old Glory Dc#Vienna Rugby#Nexstar Media Inc
Inside Nova

Langley guard to play for Randolph-Macon

Langley High School senior basketball player Amr Areikat, this past season’s Liberty District and 6D North Region boys player of the year, has decided to play at the next level for the Randolph-Macon College team. Areikat was the district and region’s leading scorer this past season and also was...
MCLEAN, VA
Franklin News Post

Panthers face reigning national champions in tournament opener

SALEM—Ferrum College’s softball team is the sixth seed in 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) postseason tournament, which starts Friday with eight games set for the James I. Moyer Sports Complex. The Panthers face reigning NCAA Division III national champion Virginia Wesleyan in their first game at...
FERRUM, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Rivera, Mayhew talk NFL Draft, Commanders with 11th pick

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Thursday is day one of the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Washington Commanders will have the 11th overall pick. A big question with every team coming into draft night is whether or not the team will draft what they need or what is the best player available. “We’re just going to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Baltimore Times

Gentle Voted CIAA Women’s Tennis Player of the Year, Three Bulldogs Named All-CIAA

BOWIE, Md. – On Tuesday, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Conference announced its 2022 women’s tennis awards. For Bowie State Afruica Gentle was named the 2022 CIAA Women’s Tennis Player of the Year as well as All-CIAA after leading the Bulldogs (11-3) to its first-ever CIAA Northern Division title in program history.
BOWIE, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy